Man United's Michael Carrick stance 'revealed' as club chiefs 'make feelings clear' on 44-year-old

By Matt Law | 23 Feb 2026 09:19

Michael Carrick is reportedly fast becoming a genuine candidate to be handed the Manchester United managerial job on a permanent basis this summer.

The ex-Red Devils midfielder was appointed head coach of the 20-time English champions following the departure of Ruben Amorim, with the understanding that a long-term replacement for Amorim would arrive at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

However, Carrick's work at the helm has been impressive, guiding the Red Devils to four wins and one draw from their five Premier League matches under his leadership.

The 44-year-old has overseen standout wins against Manchester City and Arsenal, and Man United are in a strong position to secure a return to the Champions League for next season.

According to The Sun, Carrick is now regarded as a genuine candidate for the role this summer, as he has made a huge impression on senior figures at the club.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Man United reportedly have reservations over Oliver Glasner, who will be leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the campaign.

Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract with England, while Carlo Ancelotti is soon expected to put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Brazil.

Gareth Southgate is still viewed as a candidate, but Carrick is way ahead of the ex-Three Lions head coach when it comes to the race for the job.

Carrick's dedication to the academy has also allegedly made a big impression on senior figures at Man United, who are back in Premier League action against Everton on Monday night.

© Imago / Sports Press Phot

Man United's early elimination from the FA Cup and absence from Europe means that they have not been in action since drawing 1-1 with West Ham United in the league on February 10.

The Red Devils have dropped to fifth spot in the Premier League table following the weekend results, but they are level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, who have played a game more.

Man United will only play five league games until April 11, with four of those fixtures - Crystal Palace (H), Newcastle United (A), Aston Villa (H) and Bournemouth (A) - taking place in March.