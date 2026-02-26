Bournemouth news: Cherries chief 'working tirelessly' to secure new Iraola contract amid Man Utd, Spurs links

By Ben Sully | 26 Feb 2026 14:42 , Last updated: 26 Feb 2026 14:51

Bournemouth are reportedly doing their utmost to secure the future of head coach Andoni Iraola.

The 43-year-old has transformed Bournemouth into a high-intensity, attack-minded side since he took over the reins in 2023.

After overseeing a 12th-place finish in his first season as Premier League manager, Iraola guided Bournemouth to ninth position in the 2024-25 campaign, representing the club's joint best-ever finish in their top-flight history.

Iraola is looking for further improvements this season, with his side currently sitting in eighth place and dreaming of securing European qualification.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Bournemouth desperate to keep Iraola

As a result of his impressive work, Iraola has been linked with the top job at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, with both clubs set to appoint permanent managers ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

With Iraola attracting interest, TEAMtalk claim that Bournemouth owner Bill Foley is 'working tirelessly' to persuade his head coach to stay put at the Vitality Stadium.

The club's hierarchy believes their productive January transfer window was a clear demonstration of their ambitious vision.

Bournemouth signed Brazilian prospect Rayan in a deal worth around £30m, while they also recruited highly-rated midfielder Alex Toth and goalkeeper Christos Mandas.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Cherries optimistic of Iraola stay

As it stands, Iraola could leave his position as Bournemouth boss when his contract expires at the end of the season.

However, the Cherries are 'growing in confidence' that he will turn down other opportunities in favour of signing a new contract.

That said, there is always the possibility that Iraola could get his head turned if a big club comes calling in the next few months.

In addition to Man Utd and Spurs, Manchester City are also said to be admirers of Iraola, as they consider potential successors to Pep Guardiola, who has faced suggestions that he could opt to leave this summer.