Bournemouth injury news: Andoni Iraola reveals Lewis Cook recovery timeline ahead of Sunderland clash

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola has revealed that midfielder Lewis Cook will be out of action until the March international break.

The Cherries extended their unbeaten run to seven Premier League matches with a goalless draw against West Ham United last weekend.

After picking up a point at the London Stadium, the ninth-placed side will now return to the Vitality Stadium for their first home meeting with Sunderland since November 2016.

Bournemouth will head into Saturday's game without the services of Cook, who is set for a spell on the sidelines after missing the draw against West Ham with a hamstring injury.

Iraola provides Cook injury update

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Iraola said: “For Cook, we did an MRI after he felt something the day before the last game against West Ham.

"He has a hamstring injury. “I think he will be out some weeks. I think he will try but I think it’s going to be difficult that he comes [back] before the international break.

"Then we are talking about two or three weeks. Probably, he will be out before the break.”

While Cook's injury will come as a blow, Bournemouth are still able to call upon several midfield options in the form of Ryan Christie, Alex Toth, Tyler Adams and Alex Scott.

Who else is on Bournemouth's injury list?

Ben Gannon-Doak remains sidelined with a hamstring injury he sustained in Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Denmark in November.

Like Cook, Iraola believes that Gannon-Doak will be out of action until the March international break.

The Bournemouth boss also revealed that Justin Kluivert faces a battle to return to action before the end of the season.

The winger is currently undergoing a period of rehabilitation after undergoing knee surgery in January.

Julio Soler, meanwhile, is continuing to work on his recovery from a hamstring injury that could keep him out for the remainder of the season.