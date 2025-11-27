Sunderland vs. Bournemouth: Head-to-head record and past meetings

By Oliver Thomas | 27 Nov 2025 08:00 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 00:15

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 10

Sunderland wins: 5

Draws: 3

Bournemouth wins: 2

Sunderland and Bournemouth have only ever faced each other 10 times across all competitions, and it is the Black Cats who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record having posted five wins to the Cherries' two, while three draws have also been played out between the two clubs.

August 1988 was the first time these two teams butted heads in the old Division Two, with the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw at Roker Park. Five months later, Sunderland travelled down to Dean Court and Denis Smith's men claimed a narrow 1-0 away win over Harry Redknapp's Bournemouth.

The following season (1989-90), Sunderland and Bournemouth came up against each other four times, and it was the former who celebrated three wins (D1). Not only did they do the double over the Cherries in the league (3-2 at home and 1-0 away), the Black Cats also prevailed in a EFL Cup third-round tie, winning 1-0 on the road in a replay after drawing 1-1 on their own turf in the initial tie.

Bournemouth had to wait until September 2015 to celebrate their first ever victory over Sunderland during their debut campaign in the Premier League. Two goals in the opening nine minutes from Callum Wilson and Matt Ritchie proved to be enough for the Cherries to win 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

Four months later, Sunderland came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth at the Stadium of Light, with Benik Afobe's early opener cancelled out by a strike on the stroke of half time from Patrick van Aanholt.

Both teams avoided relegation and played against each other the following season. Victor Anichebe and Jermain Defoe were on target for Sunderland in a 2-1 away victory in November 2016, but Bournemouth got their revenge in April 2017, with Josh King silencing the Stadium of Light with an 88th-minute goal in a slender 1-0 success.

Previous meetings

Apr 29, 2017: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2016: Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2016: Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2015: Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Mar 17, 1990: Bournemouth 0-1 Sunderland (League Division Two)

Nov 07, 1989: Bournemouth 0-1 Sunderland (League Cup Third Round Replay)

Oct 24, 1989: Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth (League Cup Third Round)

Oct 07, 1989: Sunderland 3-2 Bournemouth (League Division Two)

Jan 21, 1989: Bournemouth 0-1 Sunderland (League Division Two)

Aug 27, 1998: Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth (League Division Two)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

Apr 29, 2017: Sunderland 0-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Nov 05, 2016: Bournemouth 1-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

Jan 23, 2016: Sunderland 1-1 Bournemouth (Premier League)

Sep 19, 2015: Bournemouth 2-0 Sunderland (Premier League)

Read more on Sunderland vs Bournemouth