Frank and Amorim face defining month as 'replacement considered' by Tottenham and Man Utd

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are reportedly considering the futures of Thomas Frank and Ruben Amorim.

Frank took charge of Spurs in the summer, replacing Ange Postecoglou, but the former Brentford head coach’s first few months in North London have been mixed to disappointing.

The Dane has won just five of his 13 Premier League games in charge of last season’s Europa League winners – and eight from 21 across all competitions – leaving them 10th in the table after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Fulham on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils’ growth, or otherwise, under Amorim remains arguable, with performances and results still fluctuating.

United were brought back to earth in Monday’s 1-0 loss to 10-man Everton after a period of seeming improvement, during which the Manchester giants accumulated 11 points from a possible 15.

Now, a name has emerged as a potential replacement for both managers, whose futures are uncertain.

Pivotal month for Frank and Amorim as reported managerial candidate emerges

According to Fichajes, former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is being considered to take the reins at both clubs, with December said to be a pivotal month.

The report suggests that the Spurs hierarchy have so far been unimpressed by the progress made under Frank and may look to make a change if results do not turn around in December.

Amorim reportedly faces a similar situation at Old Trafford, albeit after a year in charge, as the team’s lack of consistency remains a source of frustration to supporters.

The Portuguese manager has as many losses as wins in at United – 22 each – while drawing 11 after 55 matches in all competitions at the helm of the 13-time Premier League champions.

Xavi to United or Spurs: Ex-Barca boss could make one demand

While the above source then states that no direct contact has been made with the former Barcelona head coach, those rumours could intensify if results worsen in North London and Manchester.

Xavi has been out of work since departing the Blaugrana in June 2024 after 143 competitive matches in charge of the Spanish giants.

The 45-year-old manager is said to be keen to return to coaching, even if he would only consider a fitting position where he is given carte blanche to implement his style and secure key transfer targets.

It remains to be seen if either United or Spurs grant that rumoured desire; however, the above source indicates that the manager’s demands would be listened to.