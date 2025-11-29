Newcastle vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 29 Nov 2025 07:49 , Last updated: 29 Nov 2025 22:16

With little time to dwell on contrasting weekend results, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur square off in a midweek Premier League contest.

Eddie Howe's men ran out convincing 4-1 winners at Everton in gameweek 13, a couple of hours before the Lilywhites were humbled at home by Fulham in a historic 2-1 loss.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about to how to tune into the game.

What time does Newcastle vs. Tottenham kick off?

Newcastle vs. Tottenham will kick off at 8.15pm UK time on Tuesday, December 2.

Two other Premier League games will begin just before; Fulham vs. Manchester City and Bournemouth vs. Everton are both 7.30pm kickoffs.

Where is Newcastle vs. Tottenham being played?

Newcastle are hosting Spurs at St James' Park, where the Magpies have already beaten the Lilywhites 2-0 in this year's EFL Cup.

That fourth-round win marked Newcastle's fourth straight home victory against Spurs, who last avoided defeat at St James' Park in October 2021, prevailing 3-2 against a Steve Bruce-led team.

How to watch Newcastle vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

Newcastle's clash with Spurs will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League, as Sky Sports Main Event is broadcasting Fulham's showdown with Man City.

Sky Sports Premier League is channel number 402 for Sky customers, 512 for Virgin Media subscribers and 420 on EE TV.

Online streaming

The Sky Go and Sky Sports mobile app will offer live-streaming of the match for Sky subscribers; alternatively, fans can catch the action on NOW TV.

A day pass for NOW TV costs £14.99, while a monthly subscription is priced at £34.99.

Highlights

The Sky Sports website and app will offer highlights of the game, as will the Sky Sports Premier League, Tottenham and Newcastle YouTube channels.

The broadcaster will also post the best bits on their official X account (@SkySportsPL) as and when they happen, but unfortunately, there is no Match of the Day on Tuesday evening.

What is at stake for Newcastle and Tottenham?

If things go incredibly pear-shaped for Tottenham - potentially the manager's future.

Thomas Frank has now presided over three straight losses and five from Spurs' last seven after Saturday's reverse to Fulham, where Tottenham conceded two goals in a Premier League home game in just five minutes and 43 seconds.

That game marked the earliest that the Lilywhites has shipped two home goals in a Premier League home match, and talk of a potential managerial change is now intensifying for the Europa League winners.

Frank's opposite number Howe is not under such scrutiny at Newcastle, who can leapfrog their foes in the Premier League table with victory on home soil; the 11th-placed Magpies only trail 10th-placed Spurs on goal difference.

Newcastle are also bidding to extend their terrific head-to-head record against Tottenham, having won each of the last four games between the two sides since a 4-1 away loss in December 2023.