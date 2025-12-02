Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Cristian Romero hits bicycle kick in comeback

By Anthony Nolan | 02 Dec 2025 20:50 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 23:11

Tottenham Hotspur brought their losing streak to an end by earning a point in a 2-2 Premier League draw with Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday.

The Magpies and the Lilywhites had managed to produce at least three goals in each of their previous nine top-flight encounters, but despite a number of chances, both sides drew a blank in the first half.

Eddie Howe's men in particular had the better of the opening 45, with Joelinton hitting the post before Nick Woltemade forced a goal-line clearance from Kevin Danso.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes was brought on at the interval for Sandro Tonali, and it was the Brazilian that eventually found the breakthrough with an excellent strike from the edge of the box.

Cristian Romero then responded with a fantastic header - his first league goal of the season - to level the score, and the game's late drama continued as Anthony Gordon stepped up to restore the hosts' lead from the penalty spot four minutes from time.

However, there was to be one more twist in the tale as Romero's ambitious bicycle kick bounced past the onlooking Magpies defence to snatch a point for Spurs in stoppage time.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Howe mentioned in his press conference that Newcastle needed to find consistency after alternating between defeat and victory since the start of November, but giving away the lead twice surely does not represent a step forward in that regard.

Problematically, this match also marked the fifth occasion in 2025-26 on which the Magpies have conceded in stoppage time to drop points.

However, while the manager will be disappointed to see his side throw away a win, by following up their 2-1 victory over Manchester City and 4-1 thrashing of Everton with a draw, they are now undefeated in three league games.

As for Spurs, they came into this clash on the back of three consecutive losses, and Frank will be delighted with the character his team showed to snatch a point late on.

Notably, the Lilywhites are unbeaten outside of London in the Premier League this season, earning 11 points from a possible 15 so far.

That being said, Tottenham have failed to win any of their last five matches across all competitions, and Frank remains under pressure given the visitors' decline in form since their strong start to the campaign.

Both clubs kicked off on Tuesday night level on 18 points, and after sharing the spoils, Newcastle sit 13th with Spurs in 11th.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR HIGHLIGHTS

35th min: Joelinton (Newcastle) hit the post

37th min: Lucas Bergvall (Tottenham Hotspur) near miss

48th min: Kevin Danso (Tottenham Hotspur) goal-line clearance

After drifting past Romero and Pedro Porro, Harvey Barnes sees a shot saved by Guglielmo Vicario, and when Woltemade heads the rebound goalwards, Danso is on the line to head away.

Jacob Murphy's follow-up effort is then collected by the goalkeeper.

71st min: Newcastle United 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Bruno Guimaraes)

Gordon drives up the left flank at pace and crosses to Woltemade, who lays the ball off to Guimaraes.

The captain then bends a brilliant first-time strike into the bottom-right corner from the edge of the box that gives Vicario no chance.

Cristian Romero goal vs. Newcastle United (78th min, Newcastle United 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur)

Porro works the ball out to the right flank for Mohammed Kudus, who squares up Lewis Hall before curling a precise cross towards Romero, who dives to head into the bottom-right corner from six yards out.

86th min: Newcastle United 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Anthony Gordon)

After a VAR review sends the referee to check the monitor, Newcastle are awarded a penalty as Rodrigo Bentancur is judged to have brought down Burn in the box.

Gordon steps up and fires confidently into the right-hand side of the net, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Cristian Romero goal vs. Newcastle United (90+5 mins, Newcastle United 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur)

Mathys Tel swings a corner into the Newcastle box, and after Aaron Ramsdale's punch is launched into the sky, Romero lines up a bicycle kick that bounces slowly through the crowded box and into the bottom-left corner!

MAN OF THE MATCH - CRISTIAN ROMERO

While the likes of Newcastle's Lewis Miley were impressive on Tuesday night, it is hard to overlook the fact that Romero single-handedly rescued the result for Spurs.

The captain scored two spectacular goals - the first a powerful diving header, and the second a stoppage-time bicycle kick.

NEWCASTLE UNITED VS. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MATCH STATS

Possession: Newcastle 53%-47% Tottenham

Shots: Newcastle 19-8 Tottenham

Shots on target: Newcastle 7-2 Tottenham

Corners: Newcastle 11-8 Tottenham

Fouls: Newcastle 5-12 Tottenham

BEST STATS

Newcastle have drawn a Premier League home game for the first time in 2025.



WLLWWWWWWLLWLWWWD



WHAT NEXT?

Newcastle will welcome Burnley to St James' Park for another Premier League clash on Saturday, while Spurs will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they host Brentford at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the same day.