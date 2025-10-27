Spurs vs. Newcastle: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.

Both Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur will have their eyes on a quarter-final spot in the EFL Cup when the two teams lock horns in the competition on Wednesday night.

The two Premier League clubs will enter the League Cup fixture off the back of wins, with Newcastle recording a 2-1 success over Fulham on Saturday, while Spurs beat Everton 3-0 on Sunday.

Tottenham are flying high in England's top flight, currently sitting up in third spot in the Premier League table, while Newcastle's latest three points has left them in 12th.

The two sides will now switch their attention to the EFL Cup, with both viewing the competition as the perfect chance to land more silverware this term.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and past meetings between the two sides ahead of their contest on Wednesday night, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating affair between the top-flight duo.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 172

Spurs wins: 74

Draws: 34

Newcastle wins: 64

From the first 15 meetings between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United - which coincidentally took place over a 15-year spell from 1905 to 1920 - the North London giants conquered their counterparts from the north on just one occasion.

However, Spurs now boast the overall bragging rights against the Magpies, winning 74 of their 172 competitive matches in all tournaments, in addition to suffering 64 defeats and playing out 34 draws.

The most recent meetings between the two top-flight stalwarts have seldom gone Tottenham's way, though, as they have been defeated in five of their last six Premier League head-to-heads, including in both meetings during the 2024-25 season.

A 2-1 home loss in January 2025 succeeded an identical result at St James' Park, although for Spurs, the latter defeat was still an improvement on their heavy 4-0 loss in April 2024 and humiliating 6-1 slaughter at St James' Park under Cristian Stellini in 2023.

Tottenham's only triumph over Newcastle from their last six Premier League affairs was emphatic in its own right, though, as the Lilywhites crushed the Magpies 4-1 at home in December 2023, where Richarlison helped himself to a brace.

Goals are a guarantee when Tottenham and Newcastle square off in the top flight, as not a single one of their 60 Premier League meetings has finished 0-0, making it the most played match to never end goalless in the history of the competition.

Spurs and Newcastle's also did battle in the EFL Cup quarter-final in 2014-15, which Spurs won 4-0, but the Magpies prevailed in their most high-profile knockout scrap, a 1999 FA Cup semi-final where Alan Shearer netted twice in extra time.

Shearer is coincidentally the highest scorer in matches between Tottenham and Newcastle with 11 strikes against the Lilywhites, one more than Spurs legend Harry Kane managed in this fixture.

Last 20 meetings

Jan 04, 2025: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Sep 01, 2024: Newcastle 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 13, 2024: Newcastle 4-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 10, 2023: Spurs 4-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 23, 2023: Newcastle 6-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 23, 2022: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 03, 2022: Spurs 5-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Oct 17, 2021: Newcastle 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Apr 04, 2021: Newcastle 2-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2020: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Jul 15, 2020: Newcastle 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 25, 2019: Spurs 0-1 Newcastle (Premier League)

Feb 02, 2019: Spurs 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 11, 2018: Newcastle 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 09, 2018: Spurs 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League)

Aug 13, 2017: Newcastle 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 15, 2016: Newcastle 5-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 13, 2015: Spurs 1-2 Newcastle (Premier League)

Apr 19, 2015: Newcastle 1-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Dec 17, 2014: Spurs 4-0 Newcastle (League Cup Quarter-Finals)

