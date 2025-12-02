Preview: Lille vs Marseille - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 02 Dec 2025 23:55 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 00:16

The two highest scoring teams in Ligue 1 will square off in one of the showcase matches on Friday evening as Marseille visit Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the north of France for a date with Lille.

Both teams had dramatic endings on matchday 14, with Lille scoring two minutes from the end to defeat Le Havre 1-0 and OM conceding in second-half stoppage time drawing Toulouse 2-2.

Match preview

As has been the case with them on multiple occasions this season, Les Nordistes left it late last weekend, winning for the third time in their previous four league games.

So far this season, Bruno Genesio’s men have scored 14 goals in Ligue 1 with 10 minutes or fewer remaining including four match winners at that late stage.

On Friday, they can equal their longest winning run of the current domestic campaign (three games) and temporarily draw even with Les Olympiens for third, currently trailing them by a mere three points.

Les Dogues have points in their last four league contests at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 12-4 over that stretch.

They have found the back of the net in six consecutive matches played across all competitions, and this week could capture a fourth straight league victory at home, equalling their longest such run in the top-flight this year.

Lille have not lost any of their previous six competitive games versus OM, and have points in their last five Ligue 1 home fixtures against them.

Saturday was a missed opportunity for Marseille to reclaim the top spot in the league, dropping what could prove to be two valuable points when the season is over.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side have allowed four stoppage-time goals in league play this season, losing five points in the campaign as a result.

Les Phoceens are now on a four-match unbeaten run across all competitions and can temporarily move to the top of the table with a win, as only two points currently separate them from the league leaders Lens.

Meanwhile, they can claim three straight Ligue 1 triumphs away from home on Friday for the first time in 2025, winning their last two top-flight affairs outside of Marseille by a combined margin of 6-1.

Since a 1-0 defeat at Rennes in their opening match of the domestic campaign, they have won four consecutive away games in this competition when holding their opponents goalless after 45 minutes.

OM have only collected one triumph at Stade Pierre-Mauroy this decade, but have points in three of their previous four league contests against Les Dogues.

Lille Ligue 1 form:

Lille form (all competitions):

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Team News

Although Alexsandro is said to be nearing a return from a leg issue, we do not anticipate seeing the Brazilian feature for Lille on Friday, while Ousmane Toure is out with a cruciate ligament tear, Marc-Aurele Caillard has an elbow injury and Ayyoub Bouaddi will be suspended.

Hamza Igamane scored in the latter stage to give his team three improbable points despite being a man down, while Berke Ozer made six stops for his fourth clean sheet of the campaign.

We expect Marseille to be missing Michael Murillo and Hamed Traore once again due to leg injuries, while Facundo Medina is still dealing with an ankle sprain and Amine Gouiri remains doubtful because of a back problem.

Igor Paixao and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both scored second-half goals for them last Saturday, the third and second of the Ligue 1 campaign for them, respectively.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Ngoy, Mandi, Perraud; Bentaleb; Andre, Mukau; Correia, Giroud, Haraldsson

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Egan-Riley, Palmieri; Nadir, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao; Aubameyang

We say: Lille 1-1 Marseille

Three of the last four league matches between these two ended in draws, and both will be aware of the firepower they are up against, likely leading to a more passive approach from each.

