Manchester United are reportedly facing competition from Juventus in the battle for a highly-rated Ligue 1 prospect.

Juventus are reportedly prepared to rival Manchester United in the race to sign Lille midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Ruben Amorim's side have held 'internal talks' over a potential move after identifying the 18-year-old as a transfer target.

Man United have been keeping a close eye on the youngster's performances in France, although they are not the only club that have been monitoring the player's progress.

Arsenal and Liverpool have both been linked with the Frenchman, while Juventus have emerged as another possible suitor.

Juventus join Man Utd in Bouaddi race

According to Corriere dello Sport, Juventus are preparing to rival the likes of Man United in the race to sign a player who is under contract with Lille until June 2027.

New Juventus CEO Damien Comolli has seemingly earmarked Bouaddi as a possible target after getting positive feedback from the club's scouts.

Juventus personnel were reportedly in attendance to watch Bouaddi play the full duration of last month's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain.

The Italian giants believe that Bouaddi can make a positive impact on Luciano Spalletti's squad, while the room for development could enable Juventus to make a profit on a future sale.

However, Juventus may struggle to meet Lille's asking price, with the French club set to demand anything from €30m (£26.6m) to €40m (£35.3m) for the highly-rated prospect.

Who is Ayyoub Bouaddi?

Bouaddi is already attracting interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs despite only turning 18 at the start of October.

The teenager has already made 70 first-team appearances for Lille, including 11 starts in 12 Ligue 1 matches this season.

Bouaddi's impressive performances at club level have earned him the chance to make eight appearances for France's Under-21 side.

Having made swift progress in his career, it only seems a matter of time until Bouaddi makes the leap to a top European side.

From Man United's perspective, they may have to move fast if they want to beat Juventus and their other competitors in the battle for Bouaddi's services.