Manchester United have reportedly held internal talks over a potential move for Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the Red Devils said to be determined to win the race for his signature.

The 18-year-old has made 13 first-team appearances for Lille this season, and he also featured on 18 occasions for his French club in 2023-24 and 36 times in all competitions last term.

Regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, Bouaddi is said to be on the radar of a number of major clubs, with Lille seemingly facing a losing battle when it comes to keeping hold of him.

Liverpool and Arsenal had allegedly been leading the Premier League interest, but according to CaughtOffside, Man United are firmly in the race, with internal talks being held over a potential move.

The report claims that the 20-time English champions have been scouting the midfielder 'extensively', with Christopher Vivell, who is the director of recruitment at Old Trafford, said to be a huge admirer.

Man United 'hold internal talks' over Bouaddi move

Bouaddi made history in October 2023 when he featured in a Conference League group stage fixture at the age of 16 years and three days old, which saw him become the youngest player to take to the field in a European club competition fixture.

The midfielder is also the youngest player to ever represent Lille in an official match, and he has already featured on 67 occasions for his French club despite the fact that he has only just turned 18.

Lille have the France Under-21s international on a contract until June 2027, but it is understood that he is likely to be sold to the highest bidder during next summer's transfer window.

The strongest interest at this moment in time is thought to be coming from the Premier League, although it is believed that a host of major European clubs are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Man United signed Yoro from Lille last year

Man United may have an advantage in the battle for Bouaddi, having signed Leny Yoro from Lille in the summer of 2024, and the two clubs have now built up a strong relationship.

Yoro had been heavily linked with Real Madrid, but it was Man United that won the race for the 19-year-old, who has already represented the Red Devils on 42 occasions in all competitions.

The Frenchman played alongside Bouaddi at Lille in 2023-24, and he could now potentially be joined by the record-breaking teenager at Old Trafford.