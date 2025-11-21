Preview:Lille vs Paris FC - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Lille and Paris FC, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Matchday 13 of the Ligue 1 campaign will come to a close on Sunday when Lille welcome newly promoted Paris FC to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in the North of France.

Before the international break, Les Nordistes were beaten 2-0 by Strasbourg, dropping them down to fifth in the table, with Paris in 11th after suffering a 1-0 defeat at home to Rennes.

Match preview

A campaign that began with such promise has seen plenty of inconsistencies in recent times for Lille, who will aim to get back on track at home on Sunday evening.

Heading into this game, they have lost three of their previous four matches played across all competitions, failing to score in each of those defeats.

Two of their next three league contests take place at home, however, where Bruno Genesio’s men have won their last two outings by a combined margin of 7-1.

This is a team that can score in bunches but can also be rather streaky, netting three or more times in three league contests this season, while failing to score on four occasions.

With a victory on Sunday, they will equal their longest home winning run in the top-flight since claiming three successive league triumphs between March and April 2024.

Les Dogues have never lost a home game versus their upcoming opponents, with their last victory against them coming in September 1978 at Stade Grimonprez-Jooris (4-2).

Over a third of the way through the season, and Paris FC are hanging tough, nearing the top-half of the table heading into this upcoming fixture.

Two of their next three matches in the league take place away from home, which may be the best thing for them, as they have points in three of their previous four road contests.

With a victory on Sunday, this team would equal their longest winning run away from home from last season, when they won consecutive away games as the visitors on two occasions.

Stephane Gilli’s men could also post consecutive clean sheets away from home this weekend for the first time since October to December of last year, when they had four in a row in Ligue 2.

Their last three triumphs in this competition all came when they kept the opposition off the scoresheet in the first 45 minutes, boasting a 100% record this season when doing so.

While they have never beaten Lille in a competitive match before, Paris FC have points in three of their previous four games against them across all competitions, including a 1-1 draw the last time they met in 1979.

Team News

Lille defender Alexsandro could be back from a muscle strain this weekend, Ethan Mbappe Lottin is questionable with a sore hamstring, Marc-Aurele Caillard has an elbow issue, while Nathan Ngoy is unlikely to be back due to a broken hand.

Three players are guaranteed to miss this match for them with Ousmane Toure recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, while Calvin Verdonk and Benjamin Andre are suspended.

Meanwhile, for Paris, Nhoa Sangui is doubtful with a hamstring strain, Jonathan Ikone has a groin problem and Otavio is out because of a yellow card suspension.

From matchday 11 to 12, we saw two new faces in their starting 11, with Obed Nkambadio replacing Kevin Trapp between the sticks and Thibault De Smet taking the place of Tuomas Ollila at left-back.

Lille possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Meunier, Mandi, Mbemba, Perraud; Broholm, Bouaddi, Haraldsson, Correia; Giroud, Fernandez-Pardo

Paris FC possible starting lineup:

Nkambadio; Chergui, Mbow, Kolodziejczak, De Smet; Camara; M. Lopez, Lees-Melou; Kebbal, Geubbels, Simon

We say: Lille 3-0 Paris FC

The Paris backline can be somewhat erratic, and that is a good sign for Lille, who have shown an ability to feast on defensive errors all season long.

