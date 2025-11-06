Preview:Strasbourg vs Lille - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Strasbourg and Lille, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Seeking a third successive home victory in Ligue 1 Strasbourg return to Stade de la Meinau on Sunday when they square off with Lille on matchday 12 of the campaign.

The club from Alsace are seventh in the table following a 4-1 defeat at Rennes last week, putting them a point behind Lille, who are fourth after a narrow 1-0 triumph over Angers.

Some poor away performances in recent times have seen Strasbourg drop out of the European places, losing two of their previous three top-flight matches.

Liam Rosenior will be happy to be back home, where his side have won four of their five outings so far this season, maintaining four clean sheets.

A triumph on Sunday would equal their longest winning run at Stade de la Meinau from last season, when they won three straight games in Strasbourg from January to February.

Strasbourg have not conceded a single goal at home in the opening half of a league fixture this season, though only two of their 11 away goals at Stade de la Meinau have come within the first 45 minutes.

A defeat on Sunday, though, would equal their longest losing run in the competition this year, having lost their final two league outings in 2024-25.

Le Racing have won their previous two home contests against Lille by a 2-1 score, coming from behind to win this exact fixture last season with two goals in the final 20 minutes.

Lille seem to have found their scoring touch domestically once again, netting in five straight league fixtures after going goalless in their previous two such games before that.

Their 23 goals scored are the joint second-most domestically after 11 matchdays, 12 of which occurred when they were the visiting team.

Two of their previous three away matches in this competition ended in defeat, though they have not lost consecutive encounters outside of Stade Pierre-Mauroy since March to April of this year (three defeats).

Bruno Genesio’s side have scored five Ligue 1 goals this season in second-half stoppage time and another four with fewer than 10 minutes remaining.

This weekend, they could go without a goal in consecutive away matches domestically for the first time in 2025, after suffering a 2-0 loss at Nice in late October.

Les Dogues have points in two of their previous three meetings with Strasbourg but have not beaten them away from home since October 2022 (3-0).

Look for Saidou Sow to miss another match for Strasbourg this weekend as he recovers from a cruciate ligament tear, Emanuel Emegha has a sore hamstring and Karl-Johan Johnsson is dealing with a wrist fracture.

Do not expect to see Andrew Omobamidele play on Sunday, as he has a knock, Maxi Oyedele is doubtful with a muscle injury, while Ismael Doukoure will be suspended.

Sebastian Nanasi had the only goal for them on matchday 11, but his second of the Ligue 1 campaign was far too little and far too late.

Muscle soreness will likely prevent Alexsandro from featuring for Lille in this one, while Ethan Mbappe Lottin and Nathan Ngoy are questionable with knocks.

They will be missing Ousmane Toure, who is still rehabbing from a cruciate ligament tear, and Marc-Aurele Caillard will probably miss another game because of an elbow injury.

Felix Correia scored in first-half stoppage time against Angers which was all they needed to collect maximum points with Berke Ozer making just one stop for his third clean sheet of the campaign.

Penders; Doue, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Ouattara, El Mourabet, Barco, Amougou; Paez, Enciso; Panichelli

Ozer; Meunier, Mbemba, Mandi, Perraud; Andre, Bouaddi; Correia, Haraldsson, Fernandez-Pardo; Giroud

We say: Strasbourg 1-0 Lille

We tend to see a lot more poise from Strasbourg at the back on their home field, and we expect them to be hyper-focused and ready to face a potent Lille side.

