Preview:Lens vs Strasbourg - prediction, team news, lineups

One of the feature matchups on matchday 13 of the Ligue 1 campaign takes place at Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Saturday as Lens battle Strasbourg in Northern France.

Both sides were victorious on matchday 12, with Lens beating Monaco 4-1 to remain third heading into the weekend, three points above the Alsace club, who defeated Lille 2-0.

Match preview

Cast aside at Lyon early last season, Pierre Sage is showing what he can do at Lens, with this side currently holding down one of the three automatic spots in the League Phase of next year’s Champions League.

Heading into matchday 13 of the campaign, they are a mere three points off first place, winning five of their previous six league contests, three by a single goal.

With a win on Saturday, this team would equal their longest winning run in the league this season (three games) and give themselves 28 points, eight more than they had after 13 matchdays a season ago.

This month, Lens have not just won games but have dominated their two opponents, claiming their two November triumphs by a combined margin of 7-1.

A win this weekend would give them six in a row at home in this competition, their longest run since 2023 when they won their final six matches in Lens on that occasion.

Les Sang et Or have emerged victorious in two of their previous three home meetings with Le Racing, the last of which took place in February 2024 (3-1).

It was a rough start to November for Strasbourg, but to their credit, they have bounced back nicely, following up a 4-1 defeat at Rennes with consecutive triumphs across all competitions.

While they have a 100% record on the road in Europe this season, it has been a different story for them in the top-flight where this team are winless in their last three outings, losing those previous two contests.

Liam Rosenior, who will be suspended for this match, has seen his side look massively different away from home, with 14 of their 16 goals allowed in Ligue 1 coming on the road.

Nine of those goals which the Alsace team gave up came in the second half, including five with fewer than 15 minutes remaining, two in stoppage time.

This team have points in five consecutive league matches when netting multiple times, with Le RCS emerging victorious on four of those occasions.

Strasbourg have points in their previous two outings against Lens, including a 2-0 triumph at Stade Bollaert-Delelis last season, ending a two-match losing run away to Les Sang et Or in the process.

Team News

An ankle issue may keep Mamadou Sangare out of the Lens fold this weekend, while Robin Risser is questionable with a knock and Jonathan Gradit must sit out due to a yellow card suspension.

Wesley Said netted twice in the span of 20 minutes the last time out, with their other goals coming courtesy of Odsonne Edouard and Sangare, with the latter leaving just past the hour mark.

Do not expect to see Saidou Sow feature for Strasbourg due to a knee problem, Abakar Sylla is questionable with a knock, Maxi Oyedele will likely be sidelined because of a muscle strain, Karl-Johan Johnsson is recovering from a wrist fracture, while Ismael Doukoure is still suspended.

Emanuel Emegha netted a brace on matchday 12 while Mike Penders made three stops, collecting his fifth clean sheet in Ligue 1 this season, one fewer than Paris Saint-Germain’s Lucas Chevalier heading into this weekend’s action.

Lens possible starting lineup:

Gurtner; Celik, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Sarr, Hogsberg, Chilwell; Doue, Ouattara, Enciso, Barco; Moreira, Panichelli, Emegha

We say: Lens 2-0 Strasbourg

Lens are firing on all cylinders at the moment, and while Strasbourg have a lot of potency, we trust the home team’s balance and depth will be able to win the day.

