Preview:Metz vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

Lens will look to extend their five-match unbeaten run in Ligue 1 when they travel to face Metz in a midweek clash on Wednesday.

Les Sang et Or sit just one point behind leaders PSG after nine games and will fancy their chances against the league’s bottom side.

Match preview

It has been a torrid campaign for Metz so far, with the Maroons rooted to the foot of the Ligue 1 table on just two points and still searching for their first victory after nine matches (2D, 7L).

Stephane Le Mignan’s side are the only team in the French top flight yet to win this season, and they have conceded a league-high 26 goals and scored a league-low six, highlighting the extent of their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

The last three games have been particularly painful for the newly promoted club, conceding 13 goals during that run — including a crushing 6–1 defeat away to Lille last Sunday, their heaviest loss of the campaign, a result that leaves them seven points adrift of safety.

Things look increasingly bleak for the Lorraine outfit, who are winless in seven Ligue 1 home games, but they can at least take some comfort in their impressive record against Lens.

The Maroons won both league meetings last season and have lost just one of the last nine encounters against Lens in all competitions (5W, 3D).

However, Metz have developed a habit of fading after the break — they remain the only Ligue 1 side yet to score a second-half goal at home this season, while they have shipped nine in the same period across their last three matches.

Lens, by contrast, will arrive in buoyant mood, having won their last three league matches to climb into second place with 19 points from nine games.

Pierre Sage’s men leapfrogged Marseille in the standings last weekend with a 2-1 victory over OM, overturning an early deficit through a penalty from Odsonne Edouard and a Benjamin Pavard own goal.

Since their defeat to PSG, Lens have gone five unbeaten in Ligue 1 (4W, 1D), and that loss remains their only away defeat in their last six league trips (4W, 2D) stretching back to April.

Sage’s side have been awarded the most penalties in the division (4), a testament to their attacking bravery and willingness to take risks in the opposition box.

However, defensive discipline remains a concern — only one of their six wins this season has come with a clean sheet, while they have received a red card in both of their last two away fixtures.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Metz will again be without Sabidou Sane, who remains suspended following his red card against Toulouse — his fifth absence of the campaign for disciplinary reasons.

Goalkeeper Pape Sy is a major doubt after being stretchered off with a serious-looking injury in the defeat to Lille, while Fode Ballo-Toure, Urie-Michel Mboula and Boubacar Traore are also sidelined.

Joseph Mangondo (knee) and Malick Mbaye (foot) have yet to feature this season due to long-term injuries sustained last term.

For Lens, Ruben Aguilar is a doubt after sustaining an injury in the win over Marseille, with every other player available.

Florian Thauvin, recently named Ligue 1’s Player of the Month for September, will once again operate just behind striker Edouard, as he looks to add to his two league goals so far this season.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Tsitaishvili, Gbamin, Yegbe, Kouao; Deminguet, Toure, Stambouli; Abuashvili, Diallo, Sabaly

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Gradit, Baidoo, Sarr; Aguilar, Sangare, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Said; Edouard

We say: Metz 0-2 Lens

Lens look well placed to extend their strong run with another victory against a struggling Metz side short on confidence and defensive solidity, with the visitors’ attacking quality and momentum likely to prove decisive, even if their backline remains prone to lapses.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



