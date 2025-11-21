Preview:Brest vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Sunday's Ligue 1 clash between Brest and Metz, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Both Brest and Metz will hope to put a little more distance between themselves and the relegation zone when they square off on matchday 13 of the Ligue 1 campaign on Sunday at Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Only one point separates these sides in the table, with Stade Brestois in 15th after a 3-0 defeat at Marseille, and Metz one place above them following their 2-1 triumph over Nice.

Match preview

A season removed from playing Champions League football, things have taken a dramatic turn for the worse for the club from Brittany in 2025-26.

Heading into this weekend’s fixtures, they are only above the relegation line on goal difference, boasting 10 points, three fewer than they had at this stage of the previous campaign.

Eric Roy has had over a week to try to figure out how to solve this team’s biggest problem at the moment, which, statistically speaking, is finding the back of the net.

Goals have been in short supply for them of late, or rather non-existent, with this side failing to score in four consecutive league fixtures, while only netting in one of their previous six matches.

They are currently on a three-game domestic winless run at home, and if extended this weekend, it would mark their longest run without maximum points at Stade Francis-Le Ble since failing to triumph in their opening six games in Brittany in 2023-24.

Les Pirates have won their last three meetings against the Lorraine club in the top-flight, claiming a wild 4-3 victory when they last met in Brest in April 2024.

From a team that appeared dead and buried heading into the latter stages of October, Metz have suddenly come alive, looking like a side that might belong in Ligue 1 beyond this season.

Following a series of lopsided defeats in October, this team have improved dramatically on the back end, conceding just once over their last three games, after giving up a combined 13 goals in their three league contests played before that.

It is a credit to Stephane Le Mignan for making the proper tactical adjustments, as he is living up to his reputation of getting his team to punch above their weight for the moment.

With a victory on Sunday, Metz would equal their longest domestic winning run from last season in Ligue 1 and claim four successive top-flight triumphs for the first time since 1998.

Meanwhile Metz have a chance to win consecutive away encounters in the top-flight for the first time in over two years since winning their first two league games as the visitors in the 2023-24 season.

Les Graoullys have won two of their previous three visits to Brest, with their last away triumph against them occurring in September of 2021 (2-1).

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Because of a knee issue, we expect Kamory Doumbia to miss this upcoming match for Brest, while Bradley Locko is questionable after suffering a thigh injury before the international break.

There was only one new face in their starting 11 against Marseille, with Hugo Magnetti coming in as a holding midfielder in place of Lucas Tousart.

Metz may have to play without Malick Mbaye once again, as he has a sore foot, Mamadou Sy is dealing with a head issue, while Fode Ballo-Toure and Urie-Michel Mboula are questionable due to hamstring strains.

Gauthier Hein converted an early second-half penalty to draw them level against Nice, giving the skipper of Les Grenats four goals on the season, one more than Habib Diallo for the team lead, with the latter scoring the winner six minutes before the 90.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Bourgault; Chotard, Tousart; Balde, Del Castillo, Lascary; Ajorque

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Kouao, Gbamin, Yegbe, Colin; A. Toure, Deminguet; Sabaly, Hein, Tsitaishvili; Diallo

We say: Brest 0-1 Metz

Confidence can do wonders for a team, and Metz have a lot more of it than Brest at the moment, and we expect them to carry that momentum into this match and claim another narrow win.

