Preview:Marseille vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

Sports Mole previews Saturday's Ligue 1 clash between Marseille and Brest, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Marseille can maintain their unbeaten home record in Ligue 1 on Saturday and keep pace near the top of the table when they host Brest at Stade Velodrome.

Heading into this weekend, OM are second after a 1-0 victory over Auxerre, while Stade Brestois sit in 13th place, playing to a 0-0 draw with Lyon the last time out.

Match preview

From a side that looked unstoppable in the early fall, Les Phoceens have been inconsistent in recent times, both domestically and in the Champions League.

After winning five in a row between late September and October, Roberto De Zerbi’s men have dropped points in four of their previous five competitive fixtures.

They head into this encounter on a two-match winless run at Stade Velodrome, having suffered their first home defeat of the season on Wednesday against Atalanta in the Champions League (1-0).

On Saturday, Marseille will attempt to avoid dropping points in successive top-flight home outings for the first time this year, having drawn 2-2 with Angers late last month.

So far this season, they have a 100% record domestically at home when scoring first and have not dropped a single Ligue 1 point in Marseille all year when drawing first blood.

Les Olympiens have won three of their previous four matches played against their upcoming opponent, capturing those last two outings at home by a combined margin of 6-1.

While scoring goals seems to come easy to Marseille, who currently lead the league with 25, Brest have struggled with their decisiveness in the attacking third in recent times.

Eric Roy has seen his team fail to find the back of the net in three successive league fixtures, while scoring in just one of their previous five top-flight affairs.

Stade Brestois have claimed just one triumph in their last three away matches in this competition but have only lost one of those previous three games.

This weekend, they will try to avoid suffering consecutive away defeats in the top-flight for the second time this season, having lost their first two contests of the new campaign as the visitors.

Should they fail to score again on Saturday, it would mark the first time this team go goalless in back-to-back Ligue 1 away fixtures since October 2023.

Les Pirates have not beaten OM in the top-flight at Stade Velodrome since a narrow 2-1 triumph in May 2023, thanks to a goal nine minutes from the end.

Marseille Ligue 1 form:

Marseille form (all competitions):

Brest Ligue 1 form:

Team News

Marseille could have numerous players unavailable this weekend as Ruben Blanco has a knee issue, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Leonardo Balerdi are dealing with calf strains, Amine Gouiri is doubtful with a back problem and Bilal Nadir is recovering from a head injury.

Meanwhile, Nayef Aguerd is questionable due to a sore hip, and Ulisses Garcia will be suspended after being controversially sent off in their win over Auxerre.

Angel Gomes had the only goal for them in that encounter, his second of the campaign, while Geronimo Rulli made five stops to pick up his third clean sheet domestically this season.

On the Brest side, there is only one injury concern heading into this clash, with Kamory Doumbia likely out because of pain in his knee.

We saw three new faces in their starting 11 versus Lyon, with Bradley Locko, Mama Balde and Pathe Mboup replacing Daouda Guindo, Hugo Magnetti and Eric Ebimbe.

Radoslaw Majecki, who is currently on loan from Monaco, faced three Lyon efforts on matchday 11 and stopped them all for his third clean sheet of the Ligue 1 campaign.

Marseille possible starting lineup:

Rulli; Pavard, Egan-Riley, Palmieri; Murillo, Hojbjerg, O’Riley, Paixao; Greenwood; Vaz, Aubameyang

Brest possible starting lineup:

Majecki; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko; Chotard, Tousart; Magnetti, Del Castillo, Lascary; Ajorque

We say: Marseille 2-0 Brest

OM have been the model of consistency at home, and we expect them to have the bulk of the opportunities against a side that have found themselves on the back foot when facing the stronger teams in the league.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.

No Data Analysis info

Previews by email