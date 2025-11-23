[monks data]
Team News: Marseille vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By , Senior Reporter
© Pro Shots / Imago
Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash between Marseille and Newcastle United.

Newcastle United can win four successive Champions League matches for the first time in their history when they face Marseille in Tuesday's league phase contest at the Orange Velodrome.

The Magpies lie in a stellar sixth place in the 36-team table, whereas their Ligue 1 hosts are down in 25th after losing three of their opening four games, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.


MARSEILLE vs. NEWCASTLE

MARSEILLE

Out: Amine Gouiri (shoulder), Facundo Medina (unspecified), Hamed Traore (dead leg), Amir Murillo (dead leg), Nayef Aguerd (groin)

Doubtful: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (discomfort)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao; Aubameyang

NEWCASTLE

Out: Will Osula (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (knock)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes

Written by
Ben Knapton
