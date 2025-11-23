Newcastle United can win four successive Champions League matches for the first time in their history when they face Marseille in Tuesday's league phase contest at the Orange Velodrome.
The Magpies lie in a stellar sixth place in the 36-team table, whereas their Ligue 1 hosts are down in 25th after losing three of their opening four games, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.
MARSEILLE vs. NEWCASTLE
MARSEILLE
Out: Amine Gouiri (shoulder), Facundo Medina (unspecified), Hamed Traore (dead leg), Amir Murillo (dead leg), Nayef Aguerd (groin)
Doubtful: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (discomfort)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Rulli; Weah, Pavard, Balerdi, Emerson; Kondogbia, Hojbjerg; Greenwood, Gomes, Paixao; Aubameyang
NEWCASTLE
Out: Will Osula (ankle), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh), Kieran Trippier (knock)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Livramento, Botman, Thiaw, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Murphy, Woltemade, Barnes
