Man City transfer news: Pep Guardiola makes feelings clear on Bernardo Silva’s future amid Benfica rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 28 Nov 2025 14:05 , Last updated: 28 Nov 2025 14:09

Pep Guardiola has given an honest verdict on the future of Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva, who is out of contract next summer.

Speculation over Bernardo’s long-term future at the Etihad Stadium has been rife ever since he publicly stated in January 2023 that he would be keen to begin a "new project".

The 31-year-old Lisbon-born playmaker has expressed in the past that he intends to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to his boyhood club Benfica - now managed by Jose Mourinho - before he decides to retire.

Bernardo, who has entered his ninth season at Man City, revealed in June that he had “options” to leave the club in the summer, before suggesting that the 2025-26 campaign could be his last at the Etihad following confirmation of his new captaincy role.

Man City’s No.20 is regarded as one of Guardiola’s most trusted first-team stars, but he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January, with Benfica keen to win the race for his signature.

Bernardo continues to be linked with Benfica return

Benfica president Rui Costa was re-elected at the beginning of November and he is certain that Bernardo will eventually make a return to the Portuguese giants.

As quoted by SAPO and relayed by SportWitness, Costa told reporters: “No-one can guarantee that a player will return to Benfica. We’re talking about campaigns from the 80s and 90s. Today [Bernardo] is captain of Manchester City.

“I’m convinced that if [Bernardo] returns, it will be like Rui Costa returning to Benfica, not to any president. I’ve been through that before.

“When a player is a Benfica supporter and wants to return, he returns for the club, not for the president. He may even think one project is better than another, but I’m absolutely convinced that he wants to be a Benfica player.

“He never wanted to be the president’s player; he wanted to be the club’s player, and I think Bernardo thinks like me.”

Guardiola: “I want the best for Bernardo”

With the January transfer window looming, Guardiola was questioned on the future of his captain beyond his current contractual expiry date of June 2026.

“I want the best for Bernardo, and if he wants to stay I will be more than delighted and happy,” the Catalan said at a press conference on Friday. “But I don’t talk about that subject with him, and always I want the best for his family.

“Of course he has already been nine years here, and at the end he will decide with the club what is the best.”

Bernardo was signed by Man City from Monaco for £43m in 2017 and will undoubtedly go down as a club legend at the Etihad after establishing himself as an integral part of Guardiola’s team during a hugely successful era in the club’s history.

The versatile playmaker has made a total of 423 appearances for Man City across all competitions - recently overtaking Kevin De Bruyne (422) - and has contributed with 73 goals and 75 assists.

Bernardo has won a total of 17 trophies with Man City, including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League, and he was a key member of the Citizens squad that won a historic treble in the 2022-23 campaign.