Bernardo Silva has suggested that he could leave Manchester City when his contract expires at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The 30-year-old is heading into his ninth season at the Etihad Stadium and in that time has made a total of 404 appearances across all competitions, scoring 71 goals and providing 72 assists.

Bernardo is regarded as one of Pep Guardiola’s most trusted players and has been an integral part of City's success, winning 17 trophies including six Premier League titles, four EFL Cups, two FA Cups and one Champions League.

After winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal earlier this month, the versatile playmaker is hoping to add another piece of silverware to his collection this summer, as Guardiola’s side attempt to win the FIFA Club World Cup and retain the title they won for the first time in 2023.

Ahead of their opening Group G fixture against Wydad AC on Wednesday, Bernardo has been appointed as Man City’s new captain, with last season’s skipper Kyle Walker expected to leave and vice-captain Kevin De Bruyne having now joined Napoli upon the expiration of his contract.

Bernardo confirms Man City stay, but he could leave next summer

Bernardo has been tipped to leave Man City ever since publicly stating in January 2023 that he would be keen to begin a "new project" away from the Etihad, amid reports interest form Barcelona and Saudi Arabian clubs.

The Lisbon-born midfielder has also made it clear in the past that he intends to complete "a career and life goal" by returning to boyhood club Benfica before he decides to retire.

Despite having “options” to leave this summer, Bernardo has confirmed that he will now be staying at Man City, but he has suggested that the coming season could be his last for the club.

“I know what I’m going to do but it’s not the time to talk about that,” Bernardo told reporters. “I’m very focused on my season. I’m very focused on performing well for Man City. When the time is due I will talk about [my future].

“I have one year on my contract so obviously I can leave next season. This season will for sure be with Man City. I’m going to stay. I’ve had options in the past (to leave) and this year, like last year and this year, my option is to stay at Man City.”

Guardiola explains decision behind captaincy appointments

Guardiola has previously allowed his players and staff to elect a new club captain via a vote, but the Catalan has said that he has now picked who will wear the armband for the first time in his managerial career following an underwhelming 2024-25 season, with Ruben Dias, Rodri, and Erling Haaland all chosen as Bernardo’s deputies.

“I’m the manager, this season for the first time in my career I decided on who would be my captains,” said Guardiola. “I didn’t like what happened last season and this year I decided who will represent the team.

“I just decided this season, sometimes I want to be the boss and this season I decided to do it. I chose the four captains and after this tournament, this Club World Cup maybe we will choose one or two more.

“Bernardo has been an incredible figure for us, nine years here, never injured, always in the bad moments makes the step up, an example on the pitch, when they have to say something to me, he says it.

“Ruben and Rodri have been the same (as Bernardo), they will guide the new players, because there’ll be problems during this part of the season, always it happens but it’s more than fine.

“When things go wrong or in the bad moments they say: ‘Okay guys let’s do it, we can’t accept it’ and they step up. That’s the reason why I chose them.”

Guardiola has revealed that he is planning to take advantage of having a 27-man squad at the Club World Cup and that “everyone will be involved” in some capacity over the course of their campaign in the United States, including new signings Rayan Cherki, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Ait-Nouri.