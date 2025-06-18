Pep Guardiola suggests that Manchester City’s new summer signings are all in contention to make their debuts in Wednesday’s FIFA Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC.

Pep Guardiola has suggested that Manchester City’s new summer signings are all in contention to make their debuts in Wednesday’s FIFA Club World Cup opener against Wydad AC.

Under the guidance of new director of football Hugo Viana, the Citizens have taken an aggressive approach to the summer transfer window and have revamped Guardiola’s squad with four new arrivals ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup later this month.

Left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri, midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, playmaker Rayan Cherki and backup goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli have all completed permanent moves to the Etihad Stadium and have been added to the club’s 27-man squad for the Club World Cup.

Man City have been training in Miami over the last week as they prepare for three fixtures in Group G against Moroccan side Wydad AC, UAE outfit Al-Ain and Italian giants Juventus.

Guardiola is pleased with the signings that the Citizens made in the early transfer window and has claimed that “everyone will be involved” in some capacity over the course of their Club World Cup campaign.

Cherki, Reijnders, Ait-Nouri in contention to make debuts vs. Wydad AC

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (local time), Guardiola said: “We’re really pleased because they all have huge quality in different positions.

“They bring what we need and with this incredible amount of games we had at the end of the season, 11 months every three or four days is like this tournament, everyone is going to play.

“I don’t know how far we will be, but everyone will be involved, of course a few will play more minutes than the others but everyone will play because the season has to be like that.

“The last part of season when we were out of the Champions League we had long weeks and it was difficult to rotate, but these guys play 11 months every three or four days, we rest a bit as a manager but they go to the national team.

“Look at Bernardo [Silva] and Ruben [Dias] for example, they play the Nations League final, have one or two days then they come back here ready.

“[It’s] Non-stop, when we come back, it depends when we finish this tournament but we have a few days and then come back for the Premier League start.

“That’s why I’m happy to have these players, hopefully they can help us to adapt as quickly as possible.”

Discussing Man City’s preparations ahead of Wednesday’s contest, Guardiola added: "We landed [in Philadelphia] and saw no sun, like in these four or five days in Boca Raton - a place that is amazing, humid but the breeze of the sea.

“We trained really, really well and the players after training are completely free - they spend time together.

"Here, right now, the weather conditions are excellent, but I don't know tomorrow at 12:00 local time how it will be. But we will adapt, both teams play with the same weather.

"It's the beginning of the [new] season. Sport and life, what happened in the past, good things or bad things - it's about that, we start the season. That is our feeling.”

Could Man City sign any more players this summer?

Guardiola was also asked whether Man City could make any more signings this summer, and he replied: "I don't know, I don't think so.”

The Citizens have been tipped to move for a new right-back as Kyle Walker is expected to leave ahead of next season, with the likes of Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento and Flamengo’s Wesley believed to be on their radar.

Meanwhile, Guardiola has also delivered an update on the future of Jack Grealish, who has been left out of Man City's Club World Cup squad.