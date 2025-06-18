Pep Guardiola delivers a fresh update on the future of Jack Grealish, who was left out of Manchester City's squad for the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola has refused to rule out the possibility of Jack Grealish staying at Manchester City next season, but he has suggested that the ideal solution would be for him to play regularly elsewhere.

The 29-year-old’s future was plunged into doubt following confirmation of his omission from the Citizens’ 27-man squad for the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer.

Four years ago, Grealish joined Man City for a British-record £100m from boyhood club Aston Villa and the left-sided attacker played an integral role in the club’s historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign.

However, Grealish was unable to build on that success and has fallen down the pecking order under Guardiola, having failed to make the desire impact on a consistent basis when called upon in the final third.

Grealish was reduced to just seven Premier League starts last season, while he featured for just four minutes across Man City’s final seven top-flight fixtures at a time when the Citizens were pushing to qualify for the Champions League.

Guardiola explains Grealish CWC omission after “honest” talks

Although Grealish still has two years remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium, both he and Man City are open to a parting of ways this summer, with a loan or permanent exit under consideration.

While Man City are gearing up for their opening Club World Cup group-stage fixture against Wydad AC on Wednesday, Grealish has been soaking up the sun on a holiday abroad as speculation over his future rumbles on.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Guardiola said that the decision to leave Grealish out of his squad was taken after "honest" talks between the player and the club.

"He had a conversation between him and the club and they decided it was best [to stay behind]," said the Catalan coach.

"Jack is an exceptional player. The only reason why he didn't play last season is of course my decisions. We decide that he has to play. The club was honest, he was honest.

Grealish’s future at Man City remains up in the air

"We decide the best is to stay [behind] and have a place that he can feel like he can come back to be the player like he was in the year of the treble or all his career in Aston Villa.

"The fact is in the last two seasons he didn't play much minutes. He has to come back to play and have the butterflies in his stomach that he can play every three days, every three days and show again the quality he has."

Asked whether Grealish is destined to depart this summer, Guardiola added: "I don't know. Now we decide [he doesn’t] come here and what happens I don't know in the end. If we don't find [a solution], he's a player for Man City and he will be back."

Recent reports claim that Grealish would be open to a summer move to Everton, and the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli have all been credited with an interest, but a return to Aston Villa has been categorically ruled out.

Grealish's £300,000-a-week wages would be an issue towards any potential move away from Man City, which is why a loan exit, rather than a permanent one, remains a possibility at this stage.