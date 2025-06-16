Napoli 'lay down the law' to Manchester United and Manchester City over their pursuit of two of their wantaway wingers, according to a report.

Serie A champions Napoli have reportedly informed Manchester City and Manchester United that they will only be able to sign one of Alejandro Garnacho and Jack Grealish this summer.

The Argentine and English attackers are both expected to seek pastures new away from Manchester in the coming weeks, having fallen out of favour with their respective managers.

Grealish was omitted from Man City's squad for the ongoing Club World Cup, a telltale sign that his Etihad career is dead in the water, and the 29-year-old could leave either on loan or permanently.

Meanwhile, Garnacho's relationship with Ruben Amorim suffered seemingly irreparable damage when the 2004-born winger was left out of the Red Devils' starting lineup for their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

After Garnacho's brother and agent hit out at the decision and the player also expressed his bemusement, an apoplectic Amorim allegedly told Garnacho that he had better "pray" he could find a new club this summer, in front of his teammates.

Napoli 'lay down law' to Man Utd, Man City over Garnacho, Grealish

Napoli are thought to have held at least one meeting with Man United over a possible deal for Garnacho, while Grealish has also been tipped to reignite his career with Antonio Conte's side.

Romelu Lukaku, Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour have found safe haven at Napoli, who have also completed a deal for City legend Kevin De Bruyne, but according to The Sun, there is not room for both Manchester-based attackers at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Partenopei supposedly have just £45m to spend on either Grealish or Garnacho, and they have therefore 'laid down the law' to their English counterparts as they also grapple with an internal dilemma.

Napoli chiefs would supposedly rather go after Grealish, whom City are happy to let go for a £45m fee, but they recognise that the more youthful Garnacho would be a better long-term investment.

However, Man United are refusing to relent on their £70m asking price for the Argentina international, who was said to have been the subject of interest from Bayer Leverkusen before the German giants backed off due to Man United's price demands.

Where else could Grealish, Garnacho go this summer?

While Napoli are reportedly determined to reunite Grealish and De Bruyne in Serie A this summer, the former's hefty wage demands - said to be in the region of £230,000 per week - could prove problematic.

That will also be the case if a Premier League club shows an interest in the Englishman, who is thought to be keen on joining Everton, but the Toffees would need Man City to fork out a large chunk of his salary during his loan spell.

Meanwhile, Garnacho is supposedly keen to continue in the Premier League as well, but former suitors Chelsea are thought to have backed away from a deal as a result of his price tag.

However, the South American could be offered an alternative escape route by a La Liga giant, who are 'determined' to prise him away from Old Trafford before the 2025-26 season begins.