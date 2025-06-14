Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is allegedly determined to bring Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho back to the club this summer.

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone is reportedly determined to bring Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho to the club during this summer's transfer window.

Garnacho went on Man United's post-season tour despite being left out of the team's final match of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign against Aston Villa.

However, it is understood that the Argentina international has been told to find a new club this summer following a breakdown in his relationship with Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim.

Bayer Leverkusen have allegedly withdrawn from the race, but there is not a shortage of interest in Garnacho.

According to Fichajes, Atletico boss Simeone is keen to sign the 20-year-old, who played for the Red and Whites between 2015 and 2020 before making the move to Old Trafford.

Atletico boss Simeone 'keen on Garnacho deal'

Garnacho has scored 26 goals and registered 22 assists in 144 appearances for Man United, including 11 goals and 10 assists in 58 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, there remain question marks over his suitability for an Amorim side, as his best work often comes in a wide left position, which is a role that no longer exists in the starting XI.

The Red Devils will not allow him to leave on the cheap, though, with a £70m price tag thought to have been set.

Could Garnacho remain in the Premier League?

Former Man United scout Mick Brown has talked-up the possibility of Garnacho staying in the Premier League, with Aston Villa and Chelsea thought to be among those interested.

"Garnacho would be interested in staying in the Premier League," he told Football Insider. "He’s keeping his options open at this stage, because he’s a talented young player with a lot more to come from his game and his development.

“United have bought [Matheus] Cunha, they’re bringing in [Bryan] Mbeumo, and that won’t be the end of it. So it’s clear Garnacho isn’t in the plans, and they’re going to accept offers for him.

“There are a few English clubs who are interested, and they’ll be keeping a close eye on the situation and preparing to make a move. There’s been lots of talk about Chelsea, of course.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me to see him stay in the Premier League, but it also wouldn’t surprise me to see him go abroad so we’ll see what happens."

As it stands, Garnacho will link up with Man United at the start of July for pre-season training.