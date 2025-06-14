A reported suitor for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho allegedly withdraws from the race due to the 'immense' cost of the operation to sign the 20-year-old.

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly 'very unlikely' to join Erik ten Hag's Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Argentina international's relationship with Ruben Amorim is seemingly broken beyond repair, and a parting of the ways in the upcoming window appears inevitable.

However, Man United - who have the attacker under contract for another three years - have allegedly slapped a £70m price tag on the head of Garnacho, potentially putting off a number of suitors.

Leverkusen are among the teams said to have taken an interest in the South American, who could reunite with former Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag at the BayArena after the Dutchman replaced Real Madrid-bound Xabi Alonso.

Ten Hag and Garnacho supposedly have little chance of working together again next season, though, as Florian Plettenberg claims that Leverkusen signing the Argentine is seen as 'very unlikely'.

Leverkusen cool Garnacho pursuit over 'immense' financial demands

The journalist states that the 'immense' financial operation means that a deal is not seen as feasible, both in terms of Man United's asking price and Garnacho's wage demands.

Leverkusen's decision comes in spite of the fact that the German side are about to pocket a guaranteed £100m through the sale of Liverpool-bound Florian Wirtz, whom Garnacho would succeed.

Nevertheless, the winger is still all but guaranteed to head for the Old Trafford exit door amid his rift with Amorim, which stemmed from the Portuguese leaving him out of the starting lineup in the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Garnacho's brother and agent blasted the decision on social media, while Garnacho also questioned the call in post-match interviews, supposedly leaving Amorim seething.

The Man United boss allegedly told the South American in front of the squad that he had better "pray" he could find a new club this summer, although he was still included in the Red Devils' squad for their post-season trip to Asia.

A productive 2024-25 campaign saw Garnacho amass 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games in all competitions, giving him a total of 26 goals and 22 assists in 144 appearances for Man United.

What next for Garnacho after Leverkusen decision?

The Bundesliga route may be closed off for Garnacho, but the 20-year-old is not believed to be pining for a switch to the German top-flight anyway.

Instead, he is believed to have made one of Man United's Big Six rivals his number one destination for a summer switch, while teams in Italy are also monitoring developments closely.

Man United have already added Matheus Cunha to their attacking ranks this summer and remain in the mix for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, although they may soon find themselves behind Tottenham Hotspur in the race thanks to Thomas Frank's move to North London.