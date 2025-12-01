Fulham vs. Man City: Every word from Pep Guardiola’s two-minute press conference including Rodri update

By Oliver Thomas | 01 Dec 2025 13:45 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 13:54

Pep Guardiola was not one for hanging around at his pre-match press conference ahead of Manchester City’s Premier League trip to Fulham on Tuesday night.

The Catalan coach briefly responded to just seven questions during a press conference lasting only two minutes on Monday afternoon.

Man City will travel to Craven Cottage after leaving it late to get the better of Leeds United at the Etihad Stadium last Saturday, winning by a 3-2 scoreline courtesy of a 91st-minute winner from Phil Foden.

Victory for the Citizens came after back-to-back losses to Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen, and has seen them climb back up to second place in the Premier League table, five points behind leaders Arsenal who drew 1-1 with third-placed Chelsea on Sunday.

Reflecting on City’s win over Leeds, Guardiola was unable to give a definitive answer on whether his team would have beaten the Whites in the same manner last season, telling reporters: "I don't know, I'm not able to know what would happen. I don't know, to be honest.”

Asked if his side’s mentality has changed, he said: "Because we won? It all depends if Phil [Foden] puts the ball in the net. I don't know if you can define mentality off one win. I don't believe in these kind of things."

© Imago / News Images

Rodri ruled out again ahead of Man City’s “difficult” Fulham clash

Guardiola is now expecting another “difficult” game for his Citizens side against a Fulham outfit who have won their last two top-flight matches, following up a 1-0 home win over Sunderland with a 2-1 triumph at Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

Discussing how he sees Fulham this season, Guardiola said: “Marco [Silva] has been there many years there and always it has been a really tough game.

“[It will be] difficult. The organisation is exceptional and every year with the ball they’re even better.

“A tough, tough opponent, I saw their games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Sunderland and always it’s so difficult for the opponent to break them up. Always it has been in this beautiful stadium in London.”

Guardiola briefly confirmed that Rodri would not be fit to return to the matchday squad as the midfielder continues to recover from a troublesome hamstring problem that he picked up before October’s international break.

"Not yet,” said Guardiola when asked if Rodri is fit to play, and when quizzed on whether he could be ready for Saturday’s home clash with Sunderland, he replied: “I don’t know”.

© Imago

Guardiola comments on Donnarumma, Bernardo suspension fears

Meanwhile, Man City captain Bernardo Silva and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma are both just one game away from suspension after accumulating four yellow cards this season.

Summer signing Donnarumma was booked for dissent in City’s win over Leeds and when asked if he is concerned about the Italian’s card tally, Guardiola said: “Yeah he has a lot. He has many. It is what it is.”

Asked if he has spoken to Donnarumma, Guardiola simply replied: “No”.

Donnarumma is expected to start for Man City against Fulham, while Bernardo is also in contention to retain his place in midfield, but a booking for either player on Tuesday would force them to serve a one-match ban against Sunderland on Saturday.

Man City will be confident of securing successive Premier League wins on Tuesday, as they boast a exceptional record against Fulham, winning each of their last 18 meetings across all competitions and scoring at least two goals in 17 of those.