Chelsea transfer news: Marc Cucurella opens up on failed Manchester City move

By Darren Plant | 02 Dec 2025 16:09 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 16:28

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella has admitted that he was once left frustrated at being prevented from joining Manchester City.

Cucurella is currently starring in a Blues squad that have won the Conference League and Club World Cup in 2025, as well as help move Chelsea into Premier League title contention.

Having contributed eight goals, 11 assists and to many high-profile wins during 132 appearances, there is no doubt that the £62m signing from Brighton & Hove Albion has justified his price-tag.

However, prior to completing a transfer to Chelsea in 2022, Cucurella was wanted by Man City manager Pep Guardiola.

Had Brighton & Hove Albion not played hardball over a fee, the left-back would have completed a transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

Cucurella opens up on failed Man City transfer

As a guest on Informe Plus for Movistar, Cucurella has confirmed that he would have jumped at the chance to play under Guardiola.

Cucurella's comments were relayed by El Desmarque, who quote him as saying: "They were on fire and were one of the best teams in the world. I absolutely wanted to go.

"When they come like they did, and when Guardiola asks you to, you’ll go on your knees, if necessary.

"But the clubs couldn’t reach an agreement. Brighton had exorbitant demands, and it just wasn’t possible."

At the time, Cucurella allegedly handed in a transfer request to sign for Man City, who were interested in paying in the region of £30m.

Instead, Brighton are said to have demand £50m for a player who, at the time, had one played one season of English football.

Man City left with Cucurella regrets

While Man City would go and win the treble during 2022-23, they signed Sergio Gomez as an alternative to Cucurella.

Gomez would make just two starts and 16 substitute outings in the Premier League, with a further 20 appearances being made in all competitions, before leaving in 2024.

Although Guardiola now has Josko Gvardiol, Nico O'Reilly and Rayan Ait-Nouri as quality options at left-back, there is no doubt that they missed out on Cucurella given his upward trajectory at Chelsea.