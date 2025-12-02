Leeds United vs. Chelsea: Enzo Maresca hints at surprise midfield minutes for Blues squad member

By Darren Plant | 02 Dec 2025 11:27 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 11:51

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has hinted that he is considering using Josh Acheampong in central midfield over the coming weeks.

The Blues head into Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Leeds United facing somewhat of an availability crisis in the engine room.

As well as Moises Caicedo being suspended, Maresca revealed on Tuesday that Dario Essugo had suffered an injury setback and has re-joined Romeo Lavia on the sidelines.

With Reece James' fitness in line to be managed for the Leeds game, Andrey Santos and Enzo Fernandez are favourites to line up together in the middle of the pitch at Elland Road.

However, speaking at a press conference, Maresca has suggested that Acheampong is in his thinking for the meeting with the Lilywhites.

Maresca speaks on Santos, Acheampong

While acknowledging that Santos is "ready" to deputise for Caicedo, the Italian voluntarily threw Acheampong's name into the equation.

He told reporters: "Yeah, Andrey is ready. His position, once again, is playing as a six, like Moi's position. But he's ready.

"We have more options, we have more service, we can have different positions. I think one that can play good in that position is Josh, but we'll see."

In 23 appearances for Chelsea, the 19-year-old is yet to be deployed in midfield by Maresca, instead being used in both full-back positions and at centre-back.

Why Acheampong is still suitable midfield choice

Acheampong - despite his age and relative inexperience - has already been trusted in the middle of the Chelsea defence, a position where Maresca likes to start from when building attacks.

Furthermore, those chosen at full-back are sometimes asked to play inverted roles, with the England Under-21 international no stranger to needing to drift into a central area.

Malo Gusto is an example of a right-sided defender who has sometimes been used as a central midfielder, and Maresca seemingly has a similar idea for Acheampong.

If he is used as the more defensive-minded of Chelsea's midfield two, it would enable Santos to feature as an eight if Fernandez needs to be rested across the next three Premier League fixtures in which Caicedo is suspended.

Acheampong may also be considered if Fernandez is rested for next Tuesday's Champions League match at Atalanta BC, with Caicedo available for that contest.