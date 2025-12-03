Chelsea transfer news: Emanuel Emegha handed one-match ban by Strasbourg for 'disregarding' club's values

By Darren Plant | 03 Dec 2025 12:41 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 13:09

Future Chelsea striker Emanuel Emegha has been handed a one-match suspension by his current club Strasbourg.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the newly-capped Netherlands international would be moving to Chelsea at some point in 2026.

As it stands, that switch is more likely to occur next summer than in January, largely a consequence of the Premier League giants being well-stocked for attacking options.

However, Emegha has been no stranger to the spotlight since the announcement of his transfer, the player having been involved in a back-and-forth with Strasbourg's hardcore supporters who have criticised his pending exit.

The 22-year-old now faces further issues after Strasbourg announced that he would not feature in their next Ligue 1 fixture with Toulouse.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Why have Strasbourg banned future Chelsea striker Emegha?

In a statement released on Wednesday, Strasbourg claim that Emegha has recently shown "disregard" for the club's values.

The statement read: "RC Strasbourg Alsace have decided to suspend Emanuel Emegha for the next Ligue 1 Match, this Saturday at Toulouse.

"This decision was taken after the player recently failed not respect the values and expectations set in the club’s rules. Le Racing reaffirms its commitment to its key principles of exemplarity and respect for the collective.

"Emanuel remains an important member of the team, who has always given everything on the pitch.

"He will be reintegrated into the squad after this match. No further comment will be made."

As per RMC Sport, it was Emegha's comments during the November international break that led to his ban.

While with the Netherlands and commenting on his transfer to Strasbourg, he said: "To be honest, I didn't even know where it was. I thought it was in Germany, but it's in France."

© Imago

Ban unlikely to negatively impact on Emegha Chelsea transfer

With seven goals from 11 appearances in all competitions, Emegha can claim to have enjoyed a strong season with Strasbourg thus far.

The French outfit are vying for European qualification and to win the Conference League. With both of those in mind, and Strasbourg only sitting in eighth place in the Ligue 1 table, BlueCo are likely to prefer to keep at Strasbourg for the time being.

Chelsea already have Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Marc Guiu, Pedro Neto and Tyrique George that can be used down the middle of their attack.