Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca claims goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has improved in specific area during 2025-26

By Darren Plant | 02 Dec 2025 15:46 , Last updated: 02 Dec 2025 16:05

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has praised goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for improving in one specific area during 2025-26.

Despite the Spaniard making a number of errors that led to goals last season, he received frequent support from his manager.

Although Chelsea were interested in signing AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan in the summer, Sanchez has responded with a string of performances that leave him to be regarded as one of the form goalkeepers in world football.

In 23 appearances since the start of the Club World Cup, the 28-year-old has kept 12 clean sheets and conceded just 20 goals.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's Premier League fixture at Leeds United, Maresca has admitted that he has been left impressed by the progression of his number one.

© Imago / News Images

Maresca heaps praise on Chelsea goalkeeper Sanchez

The Italian told reporters: "I think Robert, in terms of saving, he has been always good since I joined the club. In terms of build-up, he struggled a little bit.

"But I said since day one, our build-up depends a little bit on how the other team press so sometimes we go long, sometimes we go short.

"I think Robert's game against Arsenal has been one of his best games also in build-up because we played also some goal kicks short when we arrived in the other box.

"He played four or five balls between the line. One for Estevao [Willian], the other one for Malo [Gusto]. But sometimes we also need to go long.

"Two games ago against Burnley, we scored starting the second goal from Robert. So he's improving especially in the build-up."

© Imago / Ulrich Hufnagel

How does Sanchez's Chelsea future look?

At 28 years of age, Sanchez is one of the elder statesmen in Chelsea's dressing room and his record of conceding just 87 goals in 78 matches has gone somewhat under the radar.

With a contract until 2030, Sanchez is tied to Chelsea in the long term, but club officials have high hopes for Belgian youngster Mike Penders who is currently at Strasbourg.

At some point, Penders will be promoted to the Chelsea senior ranks to provide stronger competition to Sanchez than Filip Jorgensen.

That said, regardless of those plans, Sanchez has cemented himself as one of Chelsea's most important players since the start of June and will be motivated to earn a spot in Spain's World Cup squad.