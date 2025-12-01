Preview: Leeds United vs Chelsea - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 01 Dec 2025 10:15 , Last updated: 01 Dec 2025 11:15

Squaring up to a side whom he is yet to beat in a competitive game, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca takes his team to Elland Road for a Premier League date with Leeds United on Wednesday night.

The Blues came out of Sunday's clash with Arsenal with a creditable 1-1 draw, but the Whites' Etihad efforts were in vain in a 3-2 loss to Manchester City last time out.

Match preview

A frenzied first 30 minutes between Chelsea and Arsenal saw no fewer than three yellow cards brandished to Gunners players, who struggled to match the intensity of Maresca's men, but it was the boys in blue who would incur a seemingly inevitable red.

Moises Caicedo's sending-off did not diminish Chelsea's attacking fervour, though, and the Club World Cup winners went ahead through a delicate Trevoh Chalobah header, before Mikel Merino got the Gunners back on level terms.

After Caicedo's deserved dismissal, Sunday's draw was certainly a case of one point gained rather than two lost for Chelsea, even if they have now been leapfrogged by Arsenal's new closest challengers Manchester City in the Premier League table.

Avoiding defeat against Mikel Arteta's men also extended the Blues' unbeaten run to seven matches in all tournaments, and Maresca's men have hit a hot streak away from home of late, winning five and drawing one of their last six on the road.

That run includes three straight Premier League successes at Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Nottingham Forest, and the visitors to Elland Road have also found the back of the net in all 10 of their away games this term.

© Imago

Chelsea's attacking metrics make for dismal reading for a Leeds side who have conceded multiple goals in each of their last four Premier League matches, all of which have ended in defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and most recently Man City.

Daniel Farke's men appeared to have pulled off a colossal comeback from 2-0 down against the Sky Blues, however, only for Phil Foden to pop up with his second of the afternoon in the first minute of second-half injury time.

The Whites boss was less than impressed with the Sky Blues' apparent gamesmanship tactics after Gianluigi Donnarumma went down with a supposed injury - giving Pep Guardiola the chance to consult with his team on the touchline - but Leeds could take plenty of heart from their spirited second-half display.

However, spirited displays that do not put any points on the board are largely in vain for Leeds, who remain in the relegation zone but are only adrift of West Ham United on goals scored with a third of the season gone.

The hosts' record of two wins, two losses and two draws at Elland Road this term is hardly abysmal either, and the Whites' last win over Chelsea came in their last meeting at this ground in 2022 - a stellar 3-0 success over Thomas Tuchel's team.

Leeds United Premier League form:

L

W

L

L

L

L

Chelsea Premier League form:

W

L

W

W

W

D

Chelsea form (all competitions):

W

D

W

W

W

D

Team News

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea star Caicedo begins a three-game suspension for serious foul play this week, and to make midfield matters worse, Maresca has suggested that Reece James will be spared after a man-of-the-match-worthy display on Sunday.

As a result, Andrey Santos can expect to partner Enzo Fernandez in the engine room, in a move that could potentially open the door for Cole Palmer to start, but Joao Pedro-Liam Delap is a more likely central attacking combination for now.

Levi Colwill (knee), Romeo Lavia (thigh) and Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended) will miss out for the away side, while Dario Essugo is back in full training after a thigh operation but is still working his way back to full fitness.

Meanwhile, Leeds were forced to withdraw defender James Justin midway through the second half of Saturday's loss to Man City, although Farke played down the full-back's problem as a "little hit" after the game.

The hosts may also welcome Sebastiaan Bornauw (knee) and Anton Stach (concussion) back for Wednesday's game, but Sean Longstaff could miss the remainder of 2025 with a calf problem.

After the introductions of Jaka Bijol and Dominic Calvert-Lewin triggered a Leeds turnaround at the Etihad, Farke may opt for that formula from the first whistle in midweek, as the latter joins forces with Nmecha up front.

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Perri; Rodon, Struijk, Bijol; Bogle, Gruev, Ampadu, Tanaka, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Nmecha

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Santos, Fernandez; Estevao, Pedro, Neto; Delap

We say: Leeds United 1-2 Chelsea

Leeds may have come out on the wrong end of the scoreline against Man City, but their inspired second-half performance after a few tweaks offers genuine hope for the visit of another title-chasing team.

The Whites' defensive frailties will not be solved overnight, though, and Chelsea boss Maresca can bring plenty of fresh legs into his attacking quartet, so the Blues should still emerge triumphant.

