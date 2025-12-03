Barcelona confirm Ronald Araujo absence with centre-back having the club's "full support"

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 12:04 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 12:18

Barcelona have confirmed that central defender Ronald Araujo has been granted a leave of absence in order to address mental health problems.

Araujo has not featured for the Catalan giants since being sent off against Chelsea in the Champions League on November 25, and his performance in that match led to a host of criticism.

The 26-year-old has made 15 appearances during the 2025-26 campaign, but he has struggled to show his best form, and the Uruguay international has missed Barcelona's last two league games against Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

Araujo will now spend time away from the team in order to prioritise his mental health.

"He has our full support. The entire club, teammates and staff are with him and we look forward to having him back," Barcelona said in a statement.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick said ahead of Tuesday's La Liga clash with Atletico: "Ronald is not ready at the moment. It's a private situation. I don't want to say more. Please also respect it. This is what I can say and what I want to say."

Meanwhile, last week, Barcelona head coach Joan Laporta defended the club captain amid the recent criticism.

"He has been heavily criticised, and I don’t think that’s fair. He gives his all on the pitch, he’s our captain, and now he needs to get through this difficult period because he’s a very emotional person with strong feelings," said Laporta.

"He’s had a tough time, and I want to tell him that we’re behind him, that he needs to turn the page because here we all win and we all lose, and no one person is responsible for defeats or victories."

When will Araujo return to the field?

Araujo is now receiving professional support and treatment, and it is unclear when he will be ready to return to the field, with his mental health taking priority.

Barcelona have another four matches before the winter break in Spain, facing Real Betis, Osasuna and Villarreal in La Liga, in addition to a Champions League clash at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The La Liga champions will then open 2026 with a Catalan derby away to Espanyol.