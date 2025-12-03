Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Real Betis: Dani Olmo, Ronald Araujo, Fermin Lopez, Gavi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen updates

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 09:55 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 10:23

Barcelona will continue their La Liga campaign with a clash against Real Betis on Saturday evening.

The Catalan giants recorded a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the league on Tuesday, and they are currently top of the La Liga table, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Real Betis, who are fifth in the division and also enjoying a strong campaign.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

Barcelona remain without the services of experienced goalkeeper Ter Stegen due to a back operation, but the Germany international is now back in training.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Gavi will be on the sidelines until the early stages of 2026 following a knee operation, with the Spanish midfielder requiring surgery to treat a medial meniscus injury.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Shoulder

Possible return date: January 3 (vs. Espanyol)

Olmo suffered a shoulder injury during the clash with Atletico on Tuesday, and the Spain international is now facing up to four weeks on the sidelines.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: December 9 (vs. Eintracht Frankfurt)

Barcelona will again be missing Fermin against Real Betis due to a muscular problem, but the attacker could be back for the La Liga contest with Frankfurt on December 9.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Personal

Possible return date: Unknown

Araujo, who has missed Barcelona's last two matches, is taking a period of absence to prioritise his mental health, and it is unclear at this stage of proceedings when the centre-back could return.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Real Betis)

De Jong was absent against Atletico due to illness, but the midfielder is expected to have recovered in time to be available for selection this weekend.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players suspended for this match.