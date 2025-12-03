Real Betis vs. Barcelona: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for La Liga clash

By Matt Law | 03 Dec 2025 10:24 , Last updated: 03 Dec 2025 10:42

Barcelona will continue their La Liga season with a clash against Real Betis on Saturday.

The Catalan giants are currently top of the La Liga table, four points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, while the hosts are fifth, picking up 24 points from their first 14 matches.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Real Betis vs. Barcelona kick off?

The La Liga contest will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Real Betis vs. Barcelona being played?

Barcelona will make the trip to Real Betis' temporary home ground, Estadio La Cartuja.

Estadio Benito Villamarin is Real Betis' home stadium, but it is undergoing construction work, hence the switch to a temporary home, which Barcelona know all too well.

Barcelona drew 2-2 with Real Betis in the corresponding match last season, while the Catalan giants have not lost away to the Seville outfit in Spain's top flight since March 2008.

How to watch Real Betis vs. Barcelona in the UK

TV channels

In the United Kingdom, the La Liga match between Real Betis and Barcelona will be available to watch on LaLigaTV. You can subscribe through Sky, Virgin Media, or online via Premier Sports.

LaLigaTV is available via Premier Sports for £7.99 a month.

Online streaming

Online streaming for this match is available through the Premier Sports website and Amazon Prime Video.

Highlights

The X account that belongs to LaLigaTV will show highlights of the best incidents and the goals.

Real Betis vs. Barcelona: What's the story?

Barcelona moved four points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table courtesy of their 3-1 success over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, although the gap would be back to one point should Los Blancos manage to beat Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The Catalan side have won their last five league matches, and the response to their 3-0 defeat at Chelsea in the Champions League has been impressive, overcoming Alaves and Atletico.

Barcelona will be looking to finish 2025 with four straight wins, which would leave them in an excellent spot in both La Liga and the Champions League heading into 2026.

Real Betis are sure to provide tough opposition on Saturday, though, with Manuel Pellegrini's side unbeaten in their last seven matches, and they recorded a 2-0 victory over Sevilla in Spain's top flight last weekend.