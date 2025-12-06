Liverpool transfer news: Reds in 'very advanced' talks to sign £17.5m Mohamed Salah replacement

By Ben Knapton | 06 Dec 2025 15:37 , Last updated: 06 Dec 2025 15:58

Liverpool and another Premier League Big Six club have entered 'very advanced' talks to sign a talented Bundesliga winger, according to a report.

The Reds offloaded Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich and tragically lost the late Diogo Jota over the summer, but Arne Slot only added one new wide man to his ranks in the shape of Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international is still finding his feet on Merseyside, though, while Cody Gakpo has been hit and miss, Federico Chiesa has barely been given a look-in and Mohamed Salah has recently found himself out of favour.

The 33-year-old has been dropped to the bench for Liverpool's last two games - most recently Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Sunderland - although he is expected to return to the first XI against Leeds United.

However, Slot's decision to demote the Egypt international gave Liverpool fans a glimpse of the future without Salah, who turns 34 next year and is out of contract in 2027.

Liverpool in 'very advanced talks' to sign RB Leipzig winger

© Imago / Maximilian Koch

The Reds hierarchy will therefore naturally start to scope out replacements for the former Chelsea and Roma man, and according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig is firmly on their list.

The 19-year-old joined the German giants in a £17.5m deal from Spanish outfit Leganes this summer, and he had big boots to fill in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur-bound Xavi Simons.

Diomande has seamlessly adapted to the demands of RB Leipzig, though, registering a respectable four goals and four assists from 14 matches across all competitions in the 2025-26 campaign.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are rumoured to have held 'very advanced' talks with Diomande's camp, while Barcelona are also interested but are not in any sort of discussions with the 19-year-old's entourage.

Leipzig are also not believed to be discussing a possible Diomande transfer with any club, and they can demand a premium for the 2006-born talent given that his contract runs until 2030.

Diomande has also scored two goals in four appearances for the senior Ivory Coast side, and he has a strong chance of being named in their squad for their Africa Cup of Nations defence.

What would Yan Diomande bring to Liverpool?

An adaptable attacker, Diomande is comfortable on the right or left flank, but all of his goal contributions in the Bundesliga this season have come from the former wing.

The teenager could therefore naturally fill Salah's boots - at least in terms of position rather than legacy - but there are already few better in Europe with the ball at their feet.

Indeed, across the last 365 days in the big five European leagues, Diomande ranks in the top 1% of wingers for progressive carries (6.66) and successful take-ons (4.01) per game.

The Leipzig attacker also sits in the top 7% for shot-creating actions per game (5.23) and the top 2% for carries into the penalty box (3.44), making it easy to see why the likes of Liverpool and Barca are supposedly after him.