Wednesday's Champions League predictions and previews including Qarabag vs Newcastle

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Feb 2026 00:00

There are four Champions League knockout round playoff first legs on Wednesday night, including Newcastle United's 5,000-mile round trip to Azerbaijan to face Qarabag.

Inter Milan, finalists in 2023, Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are among the other European clubs in Champions League action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Champions League fixtures.

© Imago / Sportimage

Both debutants at this stage of the Champions League, Qarabag FK and Newcastle United face off at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium in the first leg of their knockout phase playoff tie on Wednesday.

Winless in three of four away matches in Europe this term, the travelling Geordies will hope for an encouraging performance and result in Baku, aiming to halt the Azerbaijani outfit’s admirable European campaign by taking a positive scoreline into next week’s reverse fixture at St James’ Park.

We say: Qarabag FK 2-2 Newcastle United

Qarabag have scored two goals or more on home soil in Europe and will fancy their chances of exploiting a Newcastle side that have failed to keep a clean sheet in seven consecutive matches across all competitions.

However, the Magpies possess enough attacking quality to match their hosts’ free-scoring output, potentially leading to a thrilling stalemate in Baku.

© Imago

Travelling north of the Arctic Circle, Inter Milan will continue their quest for Champions League redemption when they visit Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday.

Meeting at Aspmyra Stadion for the first leg of their playoff, three-time winners Inter have reached the final twice in the last three seasons, while Bodo are knockout stage debutants.

We say: Bodo/Glimt 1-2 Inter Milan

Set to face sub-zero conditions and a tricky plastic pitch, Inter will be put through a tough test in this first leg - particularly as Bodo/Glimt also play a slick brand of football.

However, Bodo are not unbeatable - both Monaco and Juventus won there earlier this season - and they will struggle to resist the Nerazzurri's insatiable attack.

© Imago

Club Brugge will welcome Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

Both sides are aiming to secure a place in the round of 16 after falling short of automatic qualification in the League Phase, setting up what promises to be a finely balanced encounter.

We say: Club Brugge 2-1 Atletico Madrid

With momentum on their side and a strong record at home, Club Brugge could capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s inconsistency.

If the hosts maintain their intensity, they should have enough to secure a narrow first-leg advantage.

© Imago / One Inch Productions

Olympiacos renew acquaintances with Bayer Leverkusen at the Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday evening, as both sides lock horns in the first leg of their Champions League knockout playoff tie.

The two sides also crossed paths during the League Phase on matchday seven, where the Greek outfit claimed a 2–0 victory at the same venue, and they will now look to replicate that result in a bid to seize early control.

We say: Olympiacos 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen

Olympiacos may not be at their best heading into Tuesday’s clash, but the home side are expected to raise their level with the Piraeus crowd firmly behind them.

Leverkusen arrive with momentum, though three defeats from their last six away outings leave room for doubt, particularly given their struggles on previous visits to the Karaiskakis, so we are tipping the hosts to edge a hard-fought victory.

