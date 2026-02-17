Champions League
Qarabag
Feb 18, 2026 5.45pm
Tofiq Bəhramov adına Respublika stadionu (Bakı (Baku))
Newcastle

Team News: Qarabag FK vs. Newcastle United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Qarabag vs. Newcastle injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Hoping to ride the wave of Anthony Gordon's prolific European form, injury-hit Newcastle United make the long journey to Azerbaijan to lock horns with Qarabag FK in Wednesday's Champions League clash.  

The Magpies enter the tie on the back of a confidence-inspiring 3-1 victory over Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth round, while the hosts will be looking to exploit the visitors' defensive crisis to claim a famous scalp in Europe.  

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for Qarabag and Newcastle.

QARABAG FK VS NEWCASTLE UNITED

QARABAG

Out: Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev (unspecified), Jeremie Gnali (ineligible), Ramil Sheydayev (ineligible)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kochalski; Silva, Mustafazada, Medina, Cafarquliyev; Bicalho, Jankovic; Andrade, Montiel, Zoubir; Duran

NEWCASTLE

Out: Bruno Guimaraes (muscle), Joelinton (groin), Tino Livramento (hamstring), Fabian Schar (ankle), Emil Krafth (knee)

Doubtful: Lewis Miley (thigh), Yoane Wissa (knock), Sven Botman (back)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali; Elanga, Willock, Gordon; Woltemade

