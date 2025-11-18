Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the 10 longest bans in Premier League history.

Quite often, the suspension rules in the Premier League are easy to follow.

Five yellow cards before the 19th gameweek of the season, and you are banned for one game. Ten yellows before the 32nd gameweek, and you incur a two-game suspension. And if you are unfortunate or unwise enough to earn a red card, you are guaranteed to sit out your team's next game barring an appeal.

The most egregious on-field offences - such as spitting, biting or despicable racist abuse - can carry extremely lengthy suspensions, but more often than not, it is a player's off-field conduct that can land them in the hottest water of all with the governing bodies.

If athletes either admit to or are found guilty of illegal betting, drug use or an appalling use of physical violence towards non-professionals, it is not uncommon for them to spend months on the sidelines, and one current Big Six attacker knows that feeling all too well.

Here, Sports Mole provides a comprehensive list of the 10 longest bans in Premier League history, with detail of the player's offence or alleged misdemeanour and what happened after their severe punishment.

10. Kolo Toure - Six months

© Imago

One of the Manchester City contingent who celebrated the Sky Blues' 2011-12 title win, Kolo Toure had previously spent half a year out of the game for failing a drugs test in 2011.

The former Arsenal man was granted a measure of leniency by the anti-doping bodies, though, as it was revealed that the banned substance stemmed from a supplement his wife was taking.

Toure risked a two-year suspension, but as the commission were satisfied that he was not attempting to gain an unfair advantage - rather trying to control his weight - he got off relatively lightly.

9. Adrian Mutu - Seven months

© Imago

Still one of the most high-profile drug cases linked to a Premier League club, Adrian Mutu had already been experiencing a turbulent relationship with then-Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho before he tested positive for cocaine in September 2004.

The Romanian playmaker was suspended for seven months and was also ordered to pay an eye-watering €17.1m - equivalent to £14.2m in 2024 - to Chelsea, who successfully sought compensation against Mutu for breaching the terms of his contract.

Unsurprisingly, Mutu never played for Chelsea again, although he was offered a lifeline by Juventus during his ban before hopping from club to club in the latter stage of his career.

8. Ivan Toney - Eight months

© Imago

At a time when his on-field exploits in the Premier League should have been dominating the headlines, Ivan Toney was banned from domestic football for a staggering eight months in 2023 after admitting 232 breaches of the FA's betting rules.

In offences that took place over a four-year period from 2017 to 2021, Toney bet 29 times on his own team's matches and even backed his side to lose on 13 occasions, although he did not take part in any of those matches.

Once tipped to be at the centre of a £100m transfer battle between Arsenal and Chelsea, Brentford failed to drum up Premier League interest in Toney after his return and eventually accepted a large cheque from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Ahli.

=. Rio Ferdinand - Eight months

© Imago

Forgetting your car keys when you leave the house is one thing, forgetting to attend a scheduled drugs test is a whole different kettle of fish, as Rio Ferdinand discovered during the early stages of his Manchester United career.

In September 2003, England defender was supposed to report to Carrington after training to undertake his test, but he hit the shops instead and only remembered when it was too late, thereby incurring an eight-month ban despite passing the test at a later date.

Ferdinand's ban commenced in January 2004, ruling him out for the remainder of that season as Arsenal won the title, as well as extinguishing his chances of representing England at Euro 2004.

=. Eric Cantona - Eight months

© Imago

Nowadays, football 'fans' can hurl abuse at players behind the safety of a computer screen. In 1995, Crystal Palace supporter Matthew Simmons felt the full force of Eric Cantona's boot to his chest after allegedly shouting "F*** off back to France, you French b******" to the red-carded Manchester United man.

Naturally, there were serious repercussions; Cantona admitted assault but was spared jail - being handed community service instead - as well as being banned from football for eight months and fined a total of £30,000.

What happened to Simmons, you might ask? Unlike Cantona, he was sent to prison for a week - he assaulted a prosecutor after being found guilty of abusive behaviour towards Cantona - and then attacked his son's football coach in 2011, which led to a suspended six-month jail sentence.

5. Mark Bosnich - Nine months

© Imago

In strikingly similar fashion to Mutu, Mark Bosnich had also been at Chelsea for a little over a year before he tested positive for cocaine in September 2002, which carried a nine-month ban and also saw the Blues give him the boot.

The former Manchester United goalkeeper spiralled after leaving Stamford Bridge, developing a devastating cocaine addiction until managing to quit the drug - with his father's help - and eventually returning to playing after five years.

Bosnich unsurprisingly failed to regain his Premier League stars, but he briefly dabbled in goalkeeping in his native Australia before hanging up his gloves for good in 2009.

4. Sandro Tonali - 10 months

© Imago

Both before and after his big-money move to Newcastle United from AC Milan in 2023, Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali was found to have committed illegal gambling offences and was suspended for 10 months by the Italian authorities.

Tonali was also given a two-month suspended sentence by the FA on top of the 10-month punishment, but he was cleared to return to action in late August 2024 and will not serve the second ban if he does not breach betting rules again during the 2024-25 season.

While Tonali's first season at St James' Park was in tatters after his initial punishment, the lynchpin has become an integral player for Eddie Howe and his national team since being re-integrated into the game.

3. Mykhaylo Mudryk - 11 months*

© Imago

*ongoing suspension

To say that Mykhaylo Mudryk's time in England so far has been nightmarish would not be entirely inaccurate, as the Chelsea attacker and former Shakhtar Donetsk star is currently serving a lengthy suspension for failing a doping test.

The Ukraine international arrived at Stamford Bridge to much fanfare midway through the 2022-23 season, having flirted with a move to Arsenal for months before the Blues stole him right under the Gunners' noses.

However, Mudryk struggled to adapt to life in England and amassed a paltry total of 10 goals and nine assists from his first 73 matches in a Chelsea kit before he was revealed to have tested positive for the banned substance meldonium.

The FA provisionally suspended Mudryk in December 2024, and the Ukrainian has not taken to the field since, although he has stressed that he never intentionally doped and will work to clear his name alongside Chelsea, who are also backing their player.

2. Abel Xavier - 12 months

© Imago

Had Abel Xavier's original 18-month ban for failing a drugs test in 2005 been upheld, the former Middlesbrough and Liverpool right-back would hold the unwanted honour of having the longest suspension in Premier League history.

The former Portugal international was found to have taken an anabolic steroid, making him the first Premier League player to be found guilty of using performance-enhancing drugs, but he managed to get his suspension reduced to 12 months upon an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Xavier remained with Middlesbrough throughout the entire length of his ban, before seeing out his playing days alongside David Beckham at the Los Angeles Galaxy.

1. Joey Barton - 13 months

© Imago

Ending our list of the longest Premier League bans, Joey Barton returned to top-flight football with Burnley in early 2017, but the midfielder was sanctioned for a multitude of betting offences just a few months later.

While Toney's 232 breaches may seem astronomical, Barton admitted placing no fewer than 1,260 bets on matches over a 10-year period from 2006 to 2016 and was suspended for 18 months, currently the longest ban ever handed down to a Premier League player.

Burnley knew that Barton had been charged but went on to re-sign him anyway, which proved to be an ill-judged decision by the Clarets; they released him at the end of that season before he called time on his controversial playing career.