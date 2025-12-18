Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for West Ham clash: Doku, Bobb, Stones, Rodri, Kovacic latest

By Oliver Thomas | 18 Dec 2025 08:05 , Last updated: 18 Dec 2025 08:09

Manchester City will be looking to win their seventh game in a row in all competitions when they welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens are in high spirits after securing their spot in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup with a 2-0 home victory over Brentford on Wednesday night,

Prior to that triumph, Pep Guardiola’s men beat Crystal Palace by a 3-0 scoreline in the Premier League to climb up to second place in the table and move to within two points of leaders Arsenal.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against the Hammers.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Oscar Bobb was forced off with an apparent hamstring injury in the EFL Cup win over Brentford and it remains to be seen whether he will be facing a period on the sidelines.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: January 1 (vs. Sunderland)

Jeremy Doku has missed Man City’s last two games with a leg injury and Guardiola expects the winger to be sidelined for the next two to three weeks.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Leg

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been left out of Man City's matchday squad for the last four games, with Guardiola confirming that the defender will spent a period on the sidelines with a leg injury.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodri has missed Man City’s last 10 games in all competitions with a hamstring injury and although he is “feeling better”, it remains to be seen when the Spaniard will be ready to return to first-team action.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola recently confirmed that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel and surgery could be required to fix the issue.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match, but it is worth noting that both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are currently away on international duty with Egypt and Algeria respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.