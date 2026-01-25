Manchester City transfer news: Pep Guardiola tipped to sign Real Madrid 'star' as Premier League title race opens up

By Lewis Nolan | 25 Jan 2026 19:34 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 19:44

Manchester City have emerged as a contender for Trent Alexander-Arnold from Real Madrid, the latest report has claimed.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at home on Saturday, and that win moved them four points behind first-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.

The gap remained four points following Manchester United's 3-2 victory against the Gunners at the Emirates on Sunday, and there is renewed hope that the Londoners can be caught.

City have already spent £84m this January, but perhaps it would be sensible to continue to make additions in order to capitalise on Arsenal's frailty.

El Nacional report that Real Madrid right-back and former Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold is unhappy at the club, and he could become a target for Man City.

Why Pep Guardiola needs Trent Alexander-Arnold

The departure of Kevin De Bruyne in 2025 left a creative hole in the City squad, as while other like Rayan Cherki and Phil Foden are talented footballers, neither possess the same skillset as the Belgian.

De Bruyne was not only among the most incisive passers in world football during his time at the Etihad, but he was also one of the world's best ranged passers.

In an era where teams are increasingly stubborn defensively, having someone like Alexander-Arnold in their ranks could be highly beneficial considering he is adept at playing over opposition defences.

The right-back has proven to be an exceptional passer, producing 64 assists in 259 Premier League games for Liverpool, and he even chipped in with 18 goals.

With striker Erling Haaland having failed to score in eight of his last nine matches for City, adding another creator to the XI would be sensible.

Can Manchester City catch Arsenal in the Premier League title race?

City have arguably been the most ambitious team in Europe this window, landing centre-back Marc Guehi and winger Antoine Semenyo.

The duo should considerably improve the team's defence and attack, and if City can stabilise at the back, then their firepower up front could get them over the line.

Arsenal are on track to score 69 goals in the league this season, whereas the Citizens will score 78 if they maintain their current ratio.

If Haaland rediscovers his goalscoring form, or if the club sign Alexander-Arnold, then it would not be surprising if they significantly surpass 78 league goals and claim the title at the expense of their London rivals.