Man City 2-0 Wolves: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Marmoush, Semenyo score in important Premier League win

Manchester City have claimed their first Premier League victory of 2026 after beating Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Omar Marmoush was handed a start up front at the expense of top scorer Erling Haaland, who began on the bench along with Phil Foden, and the Egyptian opened the scoring in the sixth minute after meeting a brilliant Matheus Nunes cross to stab home from close range.

A dubious handball from Yerson Mosquera inside the penalty area was waved away by referee Farai Hallam - making his Premier League debut - following a lengthy VAR review, but Pep Guardiola’s side deservedly doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time courtesy of a lethal finish from new signing Antoine Semenyo.

Wolves grew into the game and looked stronger after the break, keeping a City side in second gear on their toes and posing a greater threat in the final third after in-demand striker Jorgen Strand Larsen was introduced off the bench at half time.

However, the Old Gold ultimately lacked a cutting edge up top, and after City’s Semenyo smacked the crossbar with a venomous left-footed shot towards the end, the hosts eventually saw out the game to claim three valuable points, ending their four-game winless run in the top flight.

Victory for second-placed Man City has seen them move to within four points of leaders Arsenal, who lock horns with Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

As for Wolves, their four-game unbeaten run in the top flight has come to an end and they remain rooted to the foot of the table, 14 points adrift of safety with 15 games left to play.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from the Etihad Stadium

After making a miserable start to the New Year, winning only two of their first seven games in all competitions and losing their last two in painful fashion against Man United and Bodo/Glimt, City’s success over Wolves was a much-needed morale-boosting win that keeps them in the Premier League title race...for now.

Guardiola made the bold, but understandable, decision to bench both Haaland and Foden after barren spells in the final third, and the Catalan’s call to select Marmoush and Semenyo up top paid off, particularly in the first half as the attacking pair netted two fine goals to put City in control.

City allowed Wolves back into the game after the interval and that did not impress Guardiola, but the Citizens dug deep and were fortunate to come up against an Old Gold outfit lacking a cutting edge in the final third.

Man City eventually go the job done; a win by any means necessary was the priority for Guardiola and co, and they will now be targeting an extended run of positive form in multiple competitions as they endeavour to boost their hopes of lifting silverware this term.

Wolves can take positives from their second-half fightback at the Etihad, but they have ultimately come away from the Etihad empty handed for the 10th time in their last 12 Premier League visits to Man City (W1 D1 L10).

The introduction of Strand Larsen off the bench was a notable plus for Edwards and it will be interesting to see whether they can keep hold of the striker beyond the January transfer window amid reported interest in his services. An upturn in form from the Norwegian could be crucial in their unlikely bid to avoid the drop.

MAN CITY VS. WOLVES HIGHLIGHTS

Omar Marmoush goal vs. Wolves (6th min, Man City 1-0 Wolves)

Perfect start for City!

Ex-Wolves man Matheus Nunes is not fazed by the boos directed at him from the away end as he drives down the right flank and whips a brilliant ball into the six-yard box.

Omar Marmoush darts across Yerson Mosquera and prods home the cross from close range, netting his first PL goal of the season

35th min: No penalty given after VAR review (Man City)

Marmoush does incredibly well to bring the ball down in the penalty area before cutting inside and crashing a shot off the post.

As Marmoush cuts inside, the ball hit the inside of Mosquera’s outstretched elbow/bicep and Man City players appeal for a penalty.

Following a lengthy review, the referee deems Mosquera's arm to be in a natural position and sticks with the on-field decision of no penalty.

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Wolves (45+1 min, Man City 2-0 Wolves)

Lethal from Semenyo!

Man City work the ball through the centre of the pitch before Bernardo Silva threads a smart pass into the feet of Semenyo, who takes one touch before stroking a cool left-footed finish into the bottom corner - his third City goal in four games since joining from Bournemouth earlier this month.

78th min: Semenyo hits the crossbar (Man City)

Semenyo almost puts the game to bed!

Semenyo is picked out by substitute Foden following a well-worked City move, but the Ghanaian smacks his left-footed effort off the underside of the crossbar after cutting into the box.

MAN OF THE MATCH - OMAR MARMOUSH

Man City’s new signings Semenyo and Guehi deserve a special mention, but Marmoush was a standout performer for Man City and made his presence felt in attack while Haaland began on the bench.

The Egyptian looked sharp throughout and was smart to pounce on Nunes’s delivery to open the scoring early doors. He also linked up well with the likes of Semenyo and Rayan Cherki which will have impressed Guardiola, completing 16 of his 18 passes in the opposition’s half.

MAN CITY VS. WOLVES MATCH STATS

Possession: Man City 64%-36% Wolves

Shots: Man City 11-11 Wolves

Shots on target: Man City 4-1 Wolves

Corners: Man City 4-6 Wolves

Fouls: Man City 16-14 Wolves

BEST STATS

WHAT NEXT?

Man City will now shift their focus to an important Champions League fixture on Wednesday night when they play host to Turkish giants Galatasaray in their final League Phase match, needing a win to give themselves the best chance of securing automatic last-16 qualification.

As for Wolves, they will conclude the month of January with a Premier League encounter against Bournemouth at Molineux next Saturday.