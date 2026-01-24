Man City vs. Wolves confirmed lineups: Guehi debut, big Haaland, Foden decisions made for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 24 Jan 2026 13:46 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 09:51

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden have been left out of Manchester City’s starting lineup for this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola has opted to make five changes to the side that suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, with both Haaland and Foden dropping down to the bench following barren spells in front of goal.

While Foden has not scored or assisted in his last nine appearances across all competitions, Haaland has failed to net from open play in his last eight matches, his worst goalless drought in club football since September 2017 to April 2018 with Molde (13).

Rico Lewis, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Max Alleyne also revert to the bench, while new signing Marc Guehi will make his full debut for Man City following his £20m arrival from Crystal Palace.

Guehi will partner Abdukodir Khusanov at centre-back, with Matheus Nunes recovering from illness to return at right-back as Nico O’Reilly continues at left-back.

After serving a Champions League suspension in midweek, captain Bernardo Silva returns to the first XI and could begin on the right flank, while Antoine Semenyo - another January addition - is recalled to start his first Premier League home game for City on the left.

Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki retains their starting spots in midfield, but Omar Marmoush is handed a start up front at the expense of Haaland.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Arokodare replaced by Arias in Wolves XI

As for Wolves, head coach Rob Edwards has made just the one change to the side that played out a 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at Molineux last weekend.

Jhon Arias is recalled at the expense of Tolu Arokodare and is expected to provide support in attack for Hwang Hee-chan. Both Arokodare and in-demand Jorgen Strand Larsen will begin as substitutes.

Edwards is sticking with a 3-5-2 formation, with Jackson Tchatchoua and Hugo Bueno providing the width as wing-backs while Joao Gomes, Andre and 18-year-old starlet Mateus Mane link up in midfield.

In defence, Yerson Mosquera, Santiago Bueno and Ladislav Krejci will line up in the back three in front of goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Manchester City starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Reijnders, Cherki Semenyo; Marmoush

Subs: Trafford, Ake, Haaland, Doku, Ait-Nouri, Foden, Mukasa, Alleyne, Lewis

Wolverhampton Wanderers lineup: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Krejci; Tchatchoua, J. Gomes, Andre, Mane, H. Bueno; Arias, Hwang

Subs: Johnstone, Doherty, Wolfe, Strand Larsen, Agbadou, Arokodare, Lima, R. Gomes, Lopez