Preview: Lech Poznan vs Shakhtar Donetsk - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Mar 2026 15:54

Lech Poznan will welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Enea Stadion on Thursday evening for the first leg of their round of 16 tie in the Conference League.

The hosts defeated Kuopion Palloseura in their playoff round tie, while the visitors secured their place directly into this round through the league phase.

Match preview

Lech Poznan lifted their ninth Ekstraklasa title in 2024-25, narrowly beating Rakow Czestochowa by just one point.

As a result, Lech Poznan secured their place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League, drawn against Breidablik Kopavogur in the second qualifying round.

Lech Poznan won that tie before losing to Crvena Zvezda in the third round, meaning they dropped into the playoff round for the Europa League, which they lost to Genk.

Consequently, Lech Poznan dropped into the Conference League, where they enjoyed a positive league phase campaign with three wins, one draw and two defeats.

Securing an 11th-placed finish, Lech Poznan progressed into the playoff knockout round, where they confidently dispatched Kuopion Palloseura 3-0 on aggregate to reach this stage.

Despite their encouraging European form, Lech Poznan head into this match off the back of two straight defeats in domestic competition, leaving Niels Frederiksen eager for his side to bounce back on Thursday.

© Imago

Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk come into Thursday's tie having won all of their three matches since returning to action following the Ukrainian Premier League's winter break.

Shakhtar Donetsk have enjoyed an impressive campaign to date, sitting top of the Ukrainian Premier League and into the knockout rounds of the Conference League after a sixth-placed finish in the league phase.

Arda Turan's side won four, drew one and lost just one of their six league phase fixtures, ensuring their progression directly into the last 16 of the competition.

Now aiming to maintain their momentum and move one step closer to potential European glory, Shakhtar Donetsk will aim to overcome their Polish opponents, starting with a trip to the Enea Stadion.

Turan's team have a strong record when playing away from home, suffering just one competitive defeat on the road this term.

Lech Poznan Conference League form:

L W D W W W

Lech Poznan form (all competitions):

W W W W L L

Shakhtar Donetsk Conference League form:

W L W W W D

Shakhtar Donetsk form (all competitions):

L W W W W W

Team News

© Imago

Lech Poznan are anticipated to be without Filip Jagiello, Kornel Lisman and Radoslaw Murawski due to injury issues.

Mikael Ishak is Lech Poznan's top scorer in the Conference League with five goals in eight appearances, and the forward is expected to line up alongside Luis Palma in attack.

Shakhtar Donetsk and Turan will have a fully-fit squad to choose from on Thursday.

Lassina Traore played just three times for Shakhtar before the winter break due to injury, but the striker has scored four goals in three games since returning to action and should lead the line here.

Lech Poznan possible starting lineup:

Mrozek; Pereira, Monka, Milic, Gurgul; Gholizadeh, Kozubal, Rodriguez, Bengtsson; Ishak, Palma

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Riznyk; Konoplia, Bondar, Matviyenko, Henrique; Alisson, Pedrinho, Nazaryna, Gomes, Palmares; Traore

We say: Lech Poznan 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Lech Poznan have worryingly lost each of their last two games, and with Shakhtar Donetsk in superb form since their return from the winter break, we are backing the away side to win this one.

