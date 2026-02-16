Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants looking to secure 'bargain deal' for the next Robert Lewandowski

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 17:24 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 17:27

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Lech Poznan striker Kamil Jakobczyk during this summer's transfer window.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Polish football and has compared to legendary centre-forward Robert Lewandowski.

According to reports in Spain, Barcelona would be able to sign Jakobczyk for as little as €2m (£1.7m), which has led to the Catalan giants accelerating their pursuit.

Jakobczyk has scored 13 times in 14 appearances at youth level this term, while he has featured for the senior side on one occasion.

Barcelona would allegedly initially be looking to use the teenager in their B team with a view to making the step up ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

A number of other clubs are also believed to be keeping an eye on his situation, but it is understood that Barcelona are in pole position.

Jakobczyk has represented Poland at Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-19s level and is not believed to be far away from exposure with the Under-21s.

Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers of his generation, scoring over 600 goals during his club career, including 344 in all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski could sign a new contract at Barcelona

The experienced striker has a record of 114 goals and 23 assists in 176 matches for Barcelona, but his future with the Catalan giants is unclear.

Lewandowski's contract is due to expire this summer, and it remains to be seen whether he is offered an extension or released on a free transfer.

The 37-year-old has once again been an important figure for Hansi Flick's side this season, scoring 13 goals and registering three assists in 29 appearances, leading to suggestions that he could be offered the chance to sign a new deal on reduced terms.

Jakobczyk could now be given the opportunity to learn off Lewandowski, which could also be hugely beneficial for the Polish national team in the future.