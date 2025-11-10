Who are the best defenders in the world? Sports Mole ranks the top 10 and considers where Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Arsenal's William Saliba fit in.

The role that defenders play has changed over the years, with centre-backs at top clubs tasked with playing as well on the ball as they do off of it for example.

Meanwhile, there are more types of full-back than ever before, as while some are making overlapping runs, others instead have more in common with midfielders or centre-halves.

This variety of roles makes it difficult to compare defenders directly, as clean sheets may be the main metric of measurement for some players, and offensive contributions or pass completion may be more important for others.

As a result, it would be best to compare those in the backline in a more holistic way, considering their impact on the team and how effective they are at their given tasks.

With this in mind, Sports Mole ranks the top 10 best defenders in the world.

Top 10 best defenders in the world

Years active: 6 (2019 - present)

Teams: Independiente, Royal Antwerp, Eintracht Frankfurt, Paris Saint-Germain, Ecuador

Career club appearances: 207

International caps: 30

Trophies: 8

When Paris Saint-Germain opted for their new approach of building an XI that was more focused on winning than signing big-name players, the club brought in Willian Pacho from Eintracht Frankfurt for a fee that could rise to £39m.

The Ecuadorian international played a standout role in Les Parisiens' excellent 2024-25 campaign, and his performances on the way to winning the Champions League caught the eye.

PSG's forwards such as Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratshkelia and Bradley Barcola often take the headlines, but the backline deservedly gained credit by keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield in March 2025, making them one of only two teams to stop the Reds from finding the back of the net at home all season.

Often partnering Marquinhos at the heart of a technically capable back four, the left-footed defender is quick off the mark and is positionally aware enough to make recovering the ball look simple.

At just 23 years old, Pacho has plenty of room to develop over the coming seasons, and should Luis Enrique continue with the Ligue 1 champions, there is no reason why his trophy haul should not be significantly boosted in the near future.

9. Micky van de Ven (NED)

Years active: 6 (2019 - present)

Teams: Volendam, Wolfsburg, Tottenham Hotspur

Career club appearances: 162

International caps: 16

Trophies: 1

Whether he is outpacing some of the quickest attackers the Premier League has to offer or proving devastating from set-pieces, Micky van de Ven has come on leaps and bounds since swapping Wolfsburg for Tottenham Hotspur.

The Netherlands international's potential was evident during his time in the Bundesliga, but he has undoubtedly put himself in this exact conversation since moving to North London, where a Europa League winners' medal sits proudly on his mantlepiece.

Van de Ven made arguably the most critical contribution to Spurs' Europa League success last season - an astonishing goal-line clearance in the 1-0 final win over Manchester United - while also clocking the fastest speed of any Premier League player at 23.1mph.

More recently, the 24-year-old has enhanced his goal threat from a multitude of situations, be it connecting with accurate crosses or taking on an entire team and firing home - Copenhagen fans would be forgiven for still having nightmares about that moment.





Years active: 7 (2018 - present)

Teams: Saint-Etienne, OGC Nice, Marseille, Arsenal, France

Career club appearances: 263

International caps: 30

Trophies: 0

Arsenal's William Saliba was signed as a teenager with high expectations placed on his young shoulders, but he was sent on loan to gain some experience before joining up with the first team in 2022-23.

Now 24, the Gunners centre-back has been part of an extremely resilient defence under Mikel Arteta, most commonly partnering with Gabriel Magalhaes.

In 2024-25, the Londoners once again boasted the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding just 34 goals across their 38 fixtures, seven fewer than champions Liverpool.

The French international is known for his pace and grace on the ball, qualities that every top-level centre-half needs in their locker in the modern era.

That being said, Saliba does not place higher on this list due to the fact that he can be prone to making errors when under pressure, and his aerial ability is less than ideal for a player of his size, though these aspects of his game can improve with further experience.

7. Jurrien Timber (NED)

Years active: 5 (2019 - present)

Teams: Ajax, Arsenal

Career club appearances: 227

International caps: 21

Trophies: 4

Unsung and perhaps even under-appreciated by non-Gooners, Jurrien Timber quietly goes about his business week after week for Arsenal, and he does it very, very well indeed.

Ben White used to be Arsenal's Mr Consistent, but the England rebel was axed from the starting lineup soon after Timber recovered from a devastating ACL injury, which the Dutchman has shown no ill-effects from whatsoever.

Thanks in no small part to the efforts of Timber - renowned for his exceptional ball control, one-vs-one ability and remarkable defensive awareness - Arsenal went 812 minutes without conceding a goal in 2025-26, and he played a part in all eight of those consecutive clean sheets.

Timber may not be the explosive attacking force a la Achraf Hakimi and Jeremie Frimpong, but when it comes to all-round skillsets, there are few defenders that can match the Arsenal number 12.

Years active: 10 (2015 - present)

Teams: RC Liefering, Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich, France

Career club appearances: 360

International caps: 34

Trophies: 5

Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano has unfortunately become known for high-profile errors, but the centre-back had all of the tools to be one of the best defenders in the world, and he is now right up there.

Fast, strong and capable on the ball, the 26-year-old is a key player for the Bavarians, featuring alongside a number of partners including Kim Min-jae, Eric Dier and Josip Stanisic.

Notably, he is the first choice of French national team manager Didier Deschamps, and his record of winning in international tournaments is commendable.

However, Upamecano's fitness is less than stellar, and he missed 17 matches for club and country in 2024-25 with a variety of injuries ranging from thigh and hip issues to pelvic problems and cartilage damage.

To add to this, the defender's composure in high-pressure situations has been called into question, though this mental aspect of his game has improved in recent seasons and could yet develop over time.

Years active: 9 (2016 - present)

Teams: Atalanta, Parma, Inter Milan, Italy

Career club appearances: 304

International caps: 40

Trophies: 7

Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni has long been considered one of the best centre-backs in the world, and his combination of immense physicality and technical ability helps him stand out from the crowd.

I Nerazzurri have reached the Champions League final in two of the last three seasons, thanks in no small part to the Italian's excellent long passing and marauding runs down the left flank.

In 2024-25, Bastoni featured as part of a back three alongside Francesco Acerbi - and Yann Aurel Bisseck on the right - and his pace made up for the 37-year-old's declining speed.

One of the biggest compliments for the defender is that comparisons have been made between himself and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk, and the Reds have been credited with interest in the centre-half as a potential successor to the Dutchman.

The Inter star has already won Serie A and the Coppa Italia twice each, and he will be expecting to compete for titles going forward given that he is 26 years old and approaching the prime age for his position.

4. Gabriel Magalhaes (BRA)

Years active: 9 (2016 - present)

Teams: Avai FC, Lille, Troyes, Dinamo Zagreb, Arsenal, Brazil

Career club appearances: 323

International caps: 16

Trophies: 2

The other half of Arsenal's 2024-25 league-best defence, Gabriel is a powerhouse in both boxes that is often overlooked in favour of his teammates.

The Brazil international is known for his aerial prowess, but it is his defensive contribution that marks him as one of the best in his position.

Gabriel is often the one in Arteta's backline who organises the team, maintaining the offside line and guiding others through tense situations that would have otherwise ended with the Gunners conceding.

The one issue holding the 27-year-old back is his injury record, given that he missed 17 matches for his club last season in three different spells, though he did remain relatively uninterrupted for the two campaigns prior.

Fast-forward to 2025-26, and Gabriel remains just as threatening in both penalty areas and played a crucial role in Arsenal's eight straight clean sheets, as Arteta's men won an octet of successive games without conceding for the first time in 122 years.

3. Achraf Hakimi (MOR)

Years active: 9 (2016 - present)

Teams: Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Morocco

Career club appearances: 351

International caps: 88

Trophies: 16

Former Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi has cost his various clubs approximately £100m in transfer fees throughout his career so far, and it is clear to see why.

Another member of PSG's all-conquering squad, the right-back contributed heavily to their clean sweep of trophies both domestic and continental.

With 11 goals and 16 assists across 55 club appearances in 2024-25, the Moroccan international is an attacking force, but his impressive recovery pace allows him to get back and contribute effectively to the rearguard.

After Les Parisiens beat Liverpool in the Champions League, Reds manager Arne Slot waxed lyrical about the right-back on numerous occasions and remarked that he wanted Conor Bradley to adopt a similar style to Hakimi.

The 27-year-old has accumulated a remarkable 15 major trophies in four different countries so far, and he is likely to add to that total in 2025-26.

Years active: 5 (2020 - present)

Teams: Sporting Lisbon, Paris Saint-Germain, Portugal

Career club appearances: 197

International caps: 41

Trophies: 13

Nuno Mendes initially arrived from Sporting Lisbon on loan in 2021, but PSG triggered the optional buy-clause in the deal for £34m.

The left-back made the Ligue 1 team of the year in his debut season with Les Parisiens, before picking up the Young Player of the Year prize in 2022-23 during his first campaign as a permanent member of the squad.

Unfortunately for the Portuguese international, he suffered a major hamstring injury that required surgery in 2023, and after missing 10 months of action, he returned in February 2024, hoping to pick up where he left off.

Mendes closed out that season by helping his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League as well as winning the league title and the Coupe de France.

In 2024-25, the left-back staked his claim as the best in the world in his position by lifting the trophy in UEFA's premier club competition, scoring in both legs of the quarter-final against Aston Villa and knocking out both Arsenal and Liverpool in the process.

Few left-backs could contain Mohamed Salah during the Egyptian's exceptional 2024-25, but Mendes nullified Liverpool's star man to the extreme in the Champions League - cue the 'emptying pockets' meme on social media.

1. Virgil van Dijk (NED)

Years active: 14 (2011 - present)

Teams: Groningen, Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool, Netherlands

Career club appearances: 596

International caps: 86

Trophies: 11

Liverpool centre-back Van Dijk is the best defender in the world, and has a genuine argument for being the greatest of all time in his position.

The Dutchman joined the Reds in January 2018 for what was a world-record fee for a defender, and while many labelled the price absurd, he has since made the £75m they paid seem like a bargain.

Van Dijk scored on his debut against bitter derby-rivals Everton and has not looked back, picking up every major trophy in world football over the past seven years.

After lifting the Champions League in 2019, the Reds captain famously finished second in that year's Ballon d'Or rankings, ending proceedings just seven points behind Lionel Messi and more than 200 ahead of third-placed Cristiano Ronaldo.

Some of the most iconic defensive moments in modern football history belong to the centre-back, including when he held off a two-on-one counterattack from Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko by forcing them into the worst possible shooting scenario.

However, what is arguably Van Dijk's most impressive feat came in the 2024 League Cup final, when he led a Reds team featuring a number of academy stars dubbed 'Klopp's Kids' to a 1-0 triumph over Chelsea, who had assembled a squad costing more than £1bn, even scoring the winner from an extra-time corner.

Now 34 years old, Slot's captain has signed a new contract at Liverpool and has shown no signs of slowing down after sealing the 2024-25 Premier League title.

Best defenders in the world: Honourable mentions

Years active: 2 (2023 - present)

Teams: Barcelona, Spain

Career club appearances: 101

International caps: 8

Trophies: 2

Part of a slew of recent La Masia academy graduates, centre-back Pau Cubarsi has been a strong performer in a rejuvenated Barcelona side.

Under Hansi Flick, the Golden Boy award winner has gained experience of playing an extremely demanding high line, and has not looked out of place alongside the likes of Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo in the backline.

Still only 18 years of age, Cubarsi has plenty of time to develop into the world-class defender that his potential suggests he can be, and he may even join the top 10 of this list in the near future.

Years active: 6 (2019 - present)

Teams: Chelsea, Swansea City (loan), Crystal Palace, England

Career club appearances: 241

International caps: 26

Trophies: 2

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi has long been considered one of the best defenders in the Premier League, standing out even as part of a mid-table team.

The 25-year-old is known for his ball-playing ability that is exceptional amongst centre-backs, and it is this trait that has drawn interest from the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

In 2024-25, the England international led the Eagles to their first-ever major trophy when they beat City to lift the FA Cup, and he will be keen to get his hands on more silverware in the future.

