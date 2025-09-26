The best footballers in the world right now

Sports Mole looks at the 10 best players in world football right now, and what they have done to deserve a place in the list.

A new king of the global game was crowned at the recent 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony, where Paris Saint-Germain wing wizard stood where the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo Nazario and Ronaldinho stood before him.

The former Borussia Dortmund phenom sauntered up to the Theatre du Chatelet stage to collect his glittering golden ball, on account of being voted the world's best player by a panel of esteemed journalists for his remarkable feats in the 2024-25 campaign.

Dembele propelled PSG to a long-awaited first Champions League title with eight goals and six assists from 15 appearances in the competition, contributing to an astronomical 51 goal contributions from 53 games as Luis Enrique's men also claimed Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions glory.

Dembele pipped the likes of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Mohamed Salah to become the latest first-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, but does that make the France international the current best player in the world in our eyes?

Following the 2025 Ballon d'Or awards, Sports Mole casts its vote for the 10 greatest active footballers on the planet right now.

Despite coming under fire for not helping Manchester City to any trophies in the 2024-25 season, Haaland still hit over 30 goals yet again for Pep Guardiola’s men, maintaining his place as one of the world’s most-feared strikers.

The 2025-26 season will be one to fear for Premier League defenders if he carries on in the same vein, with Haaland out to claim a third Golden Boot after missing out on the accolade last season and already leading the charts in that regard.

Haaland also fired eight Champions League goals last term and has helped Norway to the brink of their first major tournament this century, most notably netting an astounding five goals in an 11-1 obliteration of Moldova in World Cup 2026 Qualifying.

After being named the world’s greatest footballer by winning the Ballon d’Or in 2024 while his knee was in a brace following an ACL tear, Rodri's importance only grew more to Man City when their form fell off a cliff in his absence.

Despite having barely kicked a ball for 12 months, Rodri has remained front and centre in most conversations about City, as their third-place finish and trophyless campaign was largely attributed to his absence in midfield.

Rodri scored the winner in a Champions League final that clinched the treble for City, before being named Player of the Tournament at Euro 2024, where he was a champion with Spain, so despite the 2024-25 campaign being a write-off, and question marks remaining about how he will return after that lengthy injury, he still deserves a spot in this list.

Few players illustrate just how much the game has changed over the past decade or so than Hakimi, whose attacking ability from right-back was a leading factor in Paris Saint-Germain finally ending their Champions League hoodoo back in May.

Hakimi was utterly remarkable on PSG’s run to glory, scoring four and assisting five goals on the continent, while also putting up equally-impressive numbers as the club cruised to the Ligue 1 title.

The Moroccan even continued that form into the Club World Cup, scoring two and assisting two across four successive matches, as Luis Enrique’s men reached the final.

For many, Kvaratskhelia is the type of player that makes a fan fall in love with football, being somebody who will literally get you off your seat every time the ball is at his feet.

The tricky Georgian came from relative obscurity to star for Napoli in their Scudetto win in 2023, before moving to PSG in January, helping them to win the quadruple, with his performance at home to Aston Villa in the UCL quarter-finals a particular highlight.

While Kvaratskhelia does not put up the emphatic numbers of other attackers, the eye test never fails, and the 24-year-old is something of a throwback in the era of over-analysing and the strive for perfection, making football joyous in his own stylistic manner.

6: Mohamed Salah

For the best part of a decade, Salah has epitomised everything good about Liverpool: being all-action, ruthless and a winner.

In 2024-25, the 33-year-old had arguably his finest season to date, scoring 29 and assisting 18 in a truly astonishing Premier League season that resulted in him hoisting the title aloft by the end of it.

It is therefore no surprise that the Premier League, FWA and PFA Player of the Year ranks in this list, and that is why Liverpool have tied him down for another two years on a wage expected to be in the region of £380,000-per-week.

While there was no major first-season silverware for Mbappe at Real Madrid, as he watched on and saw his boyhood club PSG lift an elusive Champions League crown, it was another phenomenal campaign for the French forward.

Following his high-profile move from PSG, Mbappe scored 43 goals across all competitions, with an eight-game stretch at the end of the season, which also includes France’s two UEFA Nations League matches in June, resulting in 12 goals and two assists.

Mbappe will be as determined as ever to win the Champions League now after seeing his former teammates do so, which will also aid his pursuit of a first Ballon d’Or - another key factor in his decision to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

4: Raphinha

Overshadowing Real Madrid during the 2024-25, Barcelona and Raphinha were brilliant across the entire campaign, especially in attacking areas, where the Brazilian had the greatest season of his career.

While he fell short of winning the Ballon d’Or, like his Brazilian compatriot Vinicius Junior did a year ago, that should not detract from a campaign that saw Raphinha win a domestic treble, while also being arguably the Champions League’s best performer.

Raphinha contributed to a whopping 22 goals in 14 UCL appearances, in addition to the 27 he racked up in La Liga, despite losing to Inter Milan in one of the all-time Champions League knockout ties.

The unheralded hero from PSG’s dream season was midfielder Vitinha, who formed a fantastic partnership with his partners-in-crime Joao Neves and Fabian Ruiz, becoming an excellent trio in Luis Enrique’s midfield, and are both unfortunate to miss out on this list in their own right.

In the knockout stages of the Champions League, no midfielder could boss games as easily as Vitinha, who was instrumental in each round, whether that was against Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal or in their dominant win over Inter Milan in the final.

If the club season was not enough, Vitinha then went on to win the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, playing 120 minutes in the final with Spain, and scoring one of their five successful spot kicks.

While Hakimi, Kvaratskhelia and Vitinha, among others, all played their part in winning the quadruple for PSG, no player had quite the impact of Dembele, whose performances in 2025 made him the clear favourite for the Ballon d’Or.

After not scoring double figures for goals in any league season since his breakout at Rennes in 2015-16, Dembele went and netted 21 as PSG cruised to the Ligue 1 title, while the winger also contributed to 14 goals in the Champions League.

Dembele had scored 15 goals in 2025 by February 11 this year, which equalled the most he had ever managed in a calendar year, illustrating how electric his form has been over the past few months, and he also became the first PSG player ever to score hat tricks and back-to-back games, away to Stuttgart and Brest in the space of three days.

1: Lamine Yamal

While not the recipient of the Ballon d’Or, there is only one player who can currently top this list, and it is Barcelona’s new number 10: teenage superstar Yamal.

Making his Barca debut at 15, and becoming a regular at 16, Yamal was one of the first names on Spain’s team sheet at a victorious Euro 2024 after an impressive breakout season in 2023-24, and after being named Young Player of the Tournament, and scoring one of the competition’s greatest goals in the semi-final versus France, he has gone from strength to strength.

A domestic treble followed, where Yamal was a shining light for the Catalan club, and even though they fell to a 7-6 aggregate defeat to Inter in the Champions League semi-finals, it will be tough to find a better pair of performances from a single player across two legs of a knockout tie in the competition’s history - that is how special a talent the 18-year-old is.