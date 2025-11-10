Who are the best goalkeepers in the world today? Sports Mole counts down the top 10, including Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois.

It is the loneliest position on the football field and the one that arguably faces the most scrutiny, given the magnitude that one small mistake can make in the grand scheme of things.

Given the numerous quality goalkeepers in the world today and their recent achievements, ranking the best 10 of the bunch was no easy task.

Distribution and shot-stopping abilities all factored into the equation, while also being able to do so consistently, time and time again in pressure situations.

Additionally, their overall impact was considered; not just in big games, but throughout a long season, as a massive stop or error can often make-or-break a match.

As time goes on new goalkeepers may emerge and take the place of some of the veterans that have been dominant between the sticks for so many years.

In the meantime Sports Mole takes a look at the top 10 goalkeepers in the world today.

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world

The man born in French Guiana has had to step into the shoes of two big names, both at club level and internationally, taking over for Gianluigi Donnarumma at AC Milan and World Cup champion Hugo Lloris with France.

Maignan continued to thrive despite a disappointing eighth-place finish for AC Milan in the Italian top-flight last season as they missed out on a place in Europe.

While he made a couple more mistakes than usual in 2024-25, the French first-choice goalkeeper still saved over 70% of the shots that he faced in Serie A, helping them capture Supercoppa Italiana.

He also led them to the final of the Coppa Italiana as well as the knockout phase of the previous Champions League campaign.

The Frenchman continues to demonstrate excellent instincts while his distribution and long-ball accuracy are exceptional with both Les Bleus and his club side.

His leadership qualities, command of his penalty area and communication skills will be counted upon going forward at Milan, who are seeking a bounce-back campaign, with Maignan as their new captain.

He also showed an ability to be decisive in big moments internationally, stopping two Croatian penalties in their come-from-behind victory in the quarter-finals of the most recent Nations League.

Active since: 2012

Teams: Paris Saint-Germain, Lille, AC Milan, France

Notable trophies won: Ligue 1, Serie A, Supercoppa Italiana, Nations League

9. Guglielmo Vicario (Italy)

There was a time not that long ago when Guglielmo Vicario was best recognised for his frailties at set-pieces, but the Tottenham Hotspur shot-stopper is now demonstrating why he deserves to be in this exact conversation.

The Italy international was a stalwart during Spurs' run to Europa League glory in the 2024-25 season during the knockout stage, conceding just five goals and shutting out Manchester United in the Lilywhites' 1-0 final success, making a couple of crucial saves on the night.

More recently, Vicario has often been let down by his Tottenham defence, but the 29-year-old produced goalkeeping masterclasses against both Monaco and Chelsea, registering eight stops in both matches to prevent the Lilywhites from suffering total humiliations.

The former Empoli, Udinese and Cagliari man may still never truly convince from dead-ball situations, but he has proven his worth as one of the best out-and-out shot-stoppers around, and he has prevented the most goals in the 2025-26 Premier League season as of November 10 (4.4).

Active since: 2015

Teams: Udinese, Venezia, Cagliari, Perugia, Empoli, Tottenham Hotspur

Notable trophies won: Europa League

The undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at Roma, Mile Svilar, a relatively unknown name outside of Italy, turned many heads with his performances last season.

In 2024-25, his underwent three managerial changes before settling on Claudio Ranieri, and although the team’s performances varied early on, Svilar was the model of consistency domestically, posting the joint-most clean sheets in Serie A (16).

His heroics helped Roma earn six more points than they had in the previous campaign, while he boasted a save percentage of 77.1% and was second in the Italian top-flight in terms of goals prevented (6.5).

The terrific 2024-25 domestic campaign that he displayed did not go unnoticed as the man born an Atpwerp was named the top goalkeeper in Serie A and his new boss Gian Piero Gasperini will be counting him to perform equally or better in 2025-26.

Svilar’s play last season went a long way in establishing the Serbian as a top-class keeper, and shows how far he’s come since the high-profile error he committed in a 2017 Champions League affair for Benfica versus Manchester United.

Active since: 2016

Teams: Anderlecht, Benfica, Roma, Serbia

Notable trophies won: Primeira Liga, Belgian Super Cup

The penalty shootout hero for Argentina in their 2022 World Cup triumph continued to play at a high level last season, posting eight clean sheets in the Premier League, while making 100 saves.

Although his penalty antics will always make him a polarizing figure, the two-time Copa America champion is still as intimidating as they come between the sticks, making over 50 high claims (56) for Unai Emery’s side domestically last season.

His coolness under pressure continues to impress, while his pass accuracy is equally as high, enabling Aston Villa to contend for a place in Europe on a regular basis.

The 2024 Yashin Trophy winner, who is still among the most agile goalkeepers in the world today, had the highest save percentage in the Champions League last season (80.3%).

Active since: 2012

Teams: Arsenal, Oxford United, Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United, Wolves, Getafe, Reading, Aston Villa, Argentina

Notable trophies won: World Cup, Copa America, FA Cup, Community Shield

Seemingly always a mainstay in these debates, the Slovenian international continues to offer consistency, longevity and dependability to Diego Simeone’s team.

His positioning, agility, and reflexes are in the upper echelon of goalkeepers, with Jan Oblak leading the Spanish top flight in clean sheets (15) and boasting the second-highest save percentage domestically (74.1%) in 2024-25.

His phenomenal double-save on matchday nine versus Real Sociedad is proof of how exceptional the 32-year-old continues to be, with that show of reflexes being named the Save of the Season in La Liga in the previous campaign.

Oblak’s leadership continues to be exemplary for club and country, and the Slovenian captain remains among the most intimidating goalkeepers to face in a one-on-one situation.

Active since: 2009

Teams: Olimpija Ljubljana, Benfica, Beira-Mar, Olhenense, Uniao de Leira, Rio Ave, Atletico Madrid, Slovenia

Notable trophies won: La Liga, Europa League, Primeira Liga, UEFA Super Cup

While Inter failed to retain their Serie A crown last season, Yann Sommer continues to shine for them between the sticks, while thriving in big moments.

The Swiss international had a save percentage of 72.6% domestically in 2024-25, with 13 clean sheets and a pass accuracy of 86.7%.

Sommer was the victim of a side that fell asleep at the most inopportune moment in the Champions League final, though they may not have even made it that far if not for the 36-year-old.

He was named Player of the Match with seven crucial saves in their second-leg semi-final victory over Barcelona (4-3), while he led that competition with seven clean sheets.

Sommer is somewhat of a late bloomer, but his technical ability and poise in pressure situations have been consistently strong over the past few years, and he deserves to be in the conversation as one of the best at his position.

Active since: 2005

Teams: Basel, Vaduz, Grasshoppers, Borussia Monchengladbach, Bayern Munich, Inter, Switzerland

Notable trophies won: Serie A, Bundesliga, Swiss Super League

In a Premier League campaign that saw six goalkeepers finish with double-digit clean sheets, David Raya led the way, with the Arsenal man racking up 13 in that competition.

The Premier League Golden Glove winner on two successive occasions helped the Gunners reach the semi-finals of the previous Champions League, while he also collected a runner-up medal with Spain at the last Nations League.

Many questioned Raya’s ability to be that commanding presence between the sticks for Arsenal, but last season the Spaniard often gave his best on the biggest stage, leading the Champions League in goals prevented (5.9).

It was not just his reflexes and shot-stopping ability which were stellar, but his ability to cut out through balls and read the game has been exceptional.

Active since: 2014

Teams: Blackburn Rovers, Southport, Brentford, Arsenal, Spain

Notable trophies won: UEFA European Championship, Nations League

Despite Liverpool adding a pair of goalkeepers in the last summer transfer window, including Giorgi Mamardashvili, the #1 spot with the reigning Premier League champions still belongs to Alisson.

The Brazilian picked up nine clean sheets in the Reds’ title-winning campaign, while he stopped 72.9% of the shots that he faced.

His leadership and on-the-ball ability have consistently made his side title contenders, while he has shown plenty of times that he can steal games for Liverpool.

His performance in the opening leg of their round of 16 Champions League clash versus Paris Saint-Germain was particularly noteworthy, as he made nine stops to give his team an undeserved 1-0 victory.

Liverpool’s Player of the Season in 2022-23 is ageing like a fine wine and showing no signs of slowing down at the moment - that is, when his body does not fail him.

Active since: 2013

Teams: Internacional, Roma, Liverpool, Brazil

Notable trophies won: Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, Club World Cup, Copa America

When you think of consistency, longevity and exceptional goalkeepers through the years, Thibaut Courtois has to be one of the first names that comes to mind.

In a season that saw Real Madrid lose their La Liga and Champions League titles, the acrobatic and commanding Belgian continued to thrive, posting 11 clean sheets domestically.

It feels like a lifetime ago when he backstopped Chelsea to the 2016-17 Premier League title with 13 clean sheets, but the 33-year-old born in Bree is still among the best shot-stoppers in Europe, with the second-most goals prevented in the previous Champions League campaign (5.7).

Domenico Tedesco may not have valued his elite talent, as he inexplicably left him out of the Belgian squad for the 2024 Euros in which they crashed out in the round of 16.

However, his successor Rudi Garcia and new Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso know how valuable his presence can be in big moments, while he has rarely, if ever, made a glaring mistake.

Active since: 2009

Teams: Genk, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Belgium

Notable trophies won: Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, Europa League, Copa del Rey

Heading into a must-win second-leg fixture against a Liverpool side that were nearly untouchable before then, many had already written Paris Saint-Germain off.

The hero in Italy’s 2021 Euro triumph, Donnarumma took his game to another level from that point on, saving two penalties in the second leg of that match with the Reds, which proved to be the turning point in PSG’s first continental treble-winning campaign.

Donnarumma collected six clean sheets in that competition, while Les Parisiens gave up the fewest goals in the French top-flight (35) en route to a fourth consecutive Ligue 1 crown.

His sizeable frame at 6 foot 4, combined with his exceptional athleticism, was decisive in PSG becoming just the second French side to lift the Champions League trophy.

Time and again, he was thrust into pressure situations last season and bailed his team out, and it is thanks in large part to his heroics that Luis Enrique’s men finally got over the European hump.

Donnarumma's acrimonious exit from PSG was a bitter end to a glorious spell for the Italian, but he is now thriving for Manchester City, quashing concerns about his suitability for a Pep Guardiola side thanks to his marvellous reflexes and penchant for spectacular saves.

Active since: 2015

Teams: AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City

Notable trophies won: Ligue 1, Champions League, UEFA European Championship

