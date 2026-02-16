Preview: Club Brugge vs Atletico Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

By Aishat Akanni | 16 Feb 2026 17:07

Club Brugge will welcome Atletico Madrid on Wednesday evening for the first leg of their Champions League playoff tie at the Jan Breydel Stadium in Bruges.

Both sides are aiming to secure a place in the round of 16 after falling short of automatic qualification in the league phase, setting up what promises to be a finely balanced encounter.

Match preview

Club Brugge head into this contest determined to extend their European campaign, having narrowly missed out on automatic progression from the league phase.

The Belgian side finished 19th in the standings with 10 points from eight matches, recording three wins, one draw and four defeats - a return that underlines both their competitiveness and inconsistency on the continental stage.

Domestically, however, Ivan Leko’s men have shown encouraging form, claiming a 2-1 victory over Cercle Brugge in their most recent outing, meaning they have now won four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Their home performances in the Champions League have also been relatively solid, with two wins, one draw and one defeat from four matches.

A notable 3-0 victory over Marseille in their last Champions League game has highlighted their ability to rise to the occasion against strong opposition when everything clicks.

Despite that, defensive issues remain a concern having conceded 17 goals while scoring 15 in Europe this season, leaving them with a negative goal difference.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, arrive in Belgium looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.

That result followed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, highlighting the inconsistency that has defined their campaign.

Their final league phase outing in the Champions League ended in a 2-1 home defeat to Bodo/Glimt, further underlining their unpredictability in Europe this season.

With 13 points from eight matches, Atletico finished 14th in the table with four wins, one draw and three defeats.

Diego Simeone’s side have shown attacking promise, scoring 17 goals, but have also conceded 15 - a balance that reflects a gradual shift away from their traditionally rigid defensive structure.

Their away form remains a concern, with just one win, one draw and two defeats on the road in Europe.

That record suggests vulnerability outside Madrid, something Brugge will be keen to exploit in the first leg.

Recent meetings between the two sides point to a tightly contested rivalry - with their last encounter ending in a goalless draw, while across their previous four clashes, each side has won once, with two matches finishing level.

Club Brugge Champions League form:

LDLLWW

Club Brugge form (all competitions):

WWWLWW

Atletico Madrid Champions League form:

LWWWDL

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

LDWLWL

Team News

Club Brugge could be without Dani van den Heuvel and Lynnt Audoor, with both players considered doubtful for this encounter.

The defensive line is expected to feature Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele and Joaquin Seys, while the midfield trio of Aleksandar Stankovic, Raphael Onyedika and Hans Vanaken should provide balance between control and creativity.

In attack, Carlos Forbs, Romeo Vermant and Mamadou Diakhon are likely to lead the line as the hosts look to take advantage of home support.

Atletico Madrid will be without Pablo Barrios, who is sidelined with a thigh injury.

Diego Simeone is expected to rely on a defensive setup featuring Nahuel Molina alongside David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri and Marc Pubill, with Jan Oblak continuing in goal.

Koke and Marcos Llorente are set to anchor midfield, while the attacking trio could include Ademola Lookman supporting Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth.

Club Brugge possible starting lineup:

Mignolet; Sabbe, Ordonez, Mechele, Seys; Stankovic, Onyedika, Vanaken; Forbs, Vermant, Diakhon

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Molina, Hancko, Pubill, Ruggeri; Lookman, Koke, Llorente, Simeone; Sorloth, Alvarez

We say: Club Brugge 2-1 Atletico Madrid

With momentum on their side and a strong record at home, Club Brugge could capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s inconsistency.

If the hosts maintain their intensity, they should have enough to secure a narrow first-leg advantage.

