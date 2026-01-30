What Liverpool need before January transfer window deadline day as Jeremie Frimpong injury causes Arne Slot dilemma

By Lewis Nolan | 30 Jan 2026 22:37

Liverpool look unlikely to make any additions this January transfer window, but they risk missing out on Champions League football next season if they fail to reinforce.

The Reds emerged as 6-0 winners against Qarabag FK on Wednesday, and while they advanced into the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition, there are concerns about whether they have the depth to win the tournament.

Jeremie Frimpong limped off injured on Wednesday, leaving the club with no recognised full-backs given Conor Bradley is set to miss the rest of the season.

Though Frimpong will return before the end of 2025-26, he has already picked up three muscle injuries this term, so perhaps links to Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries make sense.

Bringing him to the club would also boost Arne Slot's quest to finish in the Premier League's top four and qualify for the Champions League next season.

Here, Sports Mole looks at what Liverpool need to do before the closure of the winter window on February 2 in order to qualify for the Champions League, and potentially win silverware.

Denzel Dumfries: Defensive reinforcements from Inter Milan?

Dumfries is also currently sidelined, and some reports suggest he could be out until March, while Slot has suggested that Frimpong could return in a few weeks.

The first leg of the Champions League's round of 16 is set to take place between March 10-11, so there is a chance that both players could be available for that clash.

Dumfries is 29 so he would not be a long-term signing, but he has vast experience, playing in two Champions League finals for Inter during his time at the club.

The Dutch international is an exceptional athlete, capable of charging up the right flank at pace, though there are question marks about his technical quality in the final third.

Early reports indicate that midfielder Curtis Jones could be on the radar of Inter this January, but it would make little sense to send the Englishman to the San Siro when the Reds are already short of numbers in the middle of the pitch.

If Liverpool were to complete a deal, they would be wise to avoid signing Dumfries permanently, though a loan could benefit the Reds as they would be able to rotate the Dutchman with Frimpong at crucial stages of the season.

Ibrahima Konate looks likely to leave at the end of the season, so it may be sensible to bring in his replacement as soon as possible in order to integrate them into the squad.

Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet has been linked with a move to Anfield, though Chelsea are thought to be his preferred destination.

The Reds have been tentatively linked to Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez, who profiles similarly to Konate, with his ability to defend the channel a standout trait.

Ordonez is only 21 and has no experience of football in one of Europe's top five leagues, though he has performed well in the Champions League.

Signing a centre-back would also allow Slot to use Joe Gomez as a right-back more often without fearing a potential injury crisis in the middle of the backline.

If the Merseysiders reached the latter stages of the Champions League, opponents may find it difficult to break the Reds down if they opt to use Gomez as a right-back, but he is unlikely to be used on the right without the addition of a centre-back this window.

Can Liverpool win the Champions League?

Liverpool have already beaten Arsenal, Aston Villa, Real Madrid and Inter Milan without conceding a single goal, while they also drew 0-0 with the Gunners at the Emirates.

Though Slot has underperformed in the dugout for large periods of the season, he has shown that he can get the better of elite managers.

It may be hard to balance the demands of an intense battle for the top four in the Premier League, a potential FA Cup run and the knockout stages of the Champions League with such a small squad.

However, if the Reds make reinforcements before the deadline on February 2, then their chances of ending 2025-26 positively will increase significantly.