Liverpool handed early suspension boost for Galatasaray second leg as Champions League rules explained

By Ben Knapton | 10 Mar 2026 21:02

Liverpool have received an early and perhaps crucial boost for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash with Galatasaray, as Davinson Sanchez picked up a milestone yellow card on Tuesday night.

The Reds' hopes of advancing in Europe's premier tournament suffered a crushing blow at Rams Park, where a seventh-minute Mario Lemina strike proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory for the hosts.

Arne Slot suffered the worst sense of deja vu in Turkey, where Liverpool memorably lost 1-0 to Galatasaray in the league phase, and the Premier League champions only had themselves to blame.

The visitors mustered 15 shots, generated two big chances and a total of 1.30 Expected Goals, but they could not find a way past Ugurcan Cakir, who made a stellar seven saves on the night.

Liverpool briefly thought that they had levelled matters in the second half following a corner scramble, but the Reds were denied a potentially precious leveller for a handball offence.

Galatasaray's Davinson Sanchez banned for Liverpool second leg

© Iconsport / PA Images

The Reds' reverse reignited questions about Slot's suitability for the job, but Liverpool will have 90 minutes to turn the tide in their favour when they welcome Galatasaray to Anfield next Wednesday.

The Turkish Super Lig side will have to do without one of their most pivotal defenders on Merseyside, as Sanchez will be suspended on account of picking up three yellow cards in the Champions League.

The Colombia international was cautioned in the 90th minute of Tuesday's first leg, having already been booked twice in the league phase, and a one-match suspension now awaits.

Yellow cards in the Champions League are not wiped until completion of the quarter-finals, so Galatasaray will be deprived of a player who has featured in every single minute of their European campaign so far.

Wilfried Singo is the only viable alternative to Sanchez at centre-back; the former Monaco man was deployed at right-back on Tuesday night but is comfortable in the heart of defence too.

Arne Slot highlights key difference for Liverpool vs. Galatasaray second leg

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Sanchez's suspension will be one of two crucial Liverpool boosts next Wednesday, as Galatasaray fans have been banned from making the trek to Anfield for the return fixture.

UEFA banned the Turkish titans from selling tickets due to crowd disturbances in their playoff tie with Juventus, and Slot has unsurprisingly highlighted the difference that the Anfield crowd will make.

"You play over two games against each other and now it's half-time, they are 1-0 up. We can do better, I'm 100% sure about that," Slot told the media after the game.

"But even with the game we played we had enough chances to score goals. We didn't. But next week we play at Anfield and our fans will be so supportive for us. That was the situation for Galatasaray today; they had great support from their fans."

Before hosting Galatasaray in next week's second leg, Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur in Sunday's Premier League game, shortly after Igor Tudor committed a sack-worthy offence against Atletico Madrid.